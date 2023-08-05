Library Life: Week of Aug. 5, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• S’more Summer Reading: Starting Monday, teens can grab a gourmet s’more kit while checking out reading materials.

• Paint At Your Pace: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and up can join for painting.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can make mini aquariums.

• Tech Tuesday: From 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, bring your tech questions in to be answered.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Read Your Way Back to School: Logs due Aug. 5. Earned school supplies will be distributed Thursday and Friday.

• New on the Shelf: All eight books in Deanna Raybourn’s “Veronica Speedwell” mystery series.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Tech Wednesday: From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, bring your tech questions in to be answered.

• The library will be closed Aug. 10-12 for Glad Fest.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Rock Climbing: Happening at 10 a.m. Monday at Vertical Endeavors. Contact library for registration and waiver.

• Outdoor Movie Night: Register for the 8 p.m. Friday screening of “Remember the Titans.”

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book club will be starting soon; call the library to sign up. Check out the new book release cart for adult and children’s books. Coming soon is back-to-school craft day.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew Sullivan.

• Lawyers in the Library: From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday meet with Prairie State Legal Services for information and one-on-one sessions.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Video Game Night: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, families can play video games at the library.

• Limestone Fire Open House: From 2-4 p.m. Aug. 13, stop by Limestone Township Fire Protection District for an open house.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

• Garden Club: At 11 a.m. on Saturdays, kids can learn about gardening.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Order” by Daniel Silva; “Cold, Cold Bones” by Kathy Reichs; “An Evil Heart” by Linda Castillo.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Contact the library for events.

