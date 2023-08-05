Grand marshals named for Glad Fest parade

With the 85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival beginning Wednesday, the committee has announced the festival’s grand marshals for the main and kiddie parades.

Jack Metz will head the Grand Parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, and Daya Snapp will head the Kid’s Parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Washington Street.

<strong>GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE GRAND PARADE</strong>

Jack Metz, who the committee has dubbed “a young 80-year-old,” was born and raised in Momence. He has had multiple businesses in town during the years, including a gas station on the southside for five years, Metz Manufacturing for 12 years and Metz Towing for 25 years.

His son, John, worked with him at Metz Towing. When asked which was his favorite, he smiled and admitted it was the manufacturing job, as he “really enjoyed working there.”

Metz was also an alderman for 18 years and served many years on the fire department. Charlie, his dog, goes with him almost everywhere. Metz stated “that’s my dog” with that chuckle of his.

Metz has been very generous during the years for the Gladiolus Festival committee, always giving use of his car for the coronation and parades. The car is a 1975 Capris convertible and floats down the road as smooth as can be. Metz bought the car in Nebraska with his wife, Donna, who since has passed away.

The car was recently redone by Steele Collision. When he is asked by the committee for use of the car, he would say, with that sly smile, “yep, for a hug.”

When asked what his favorite memory from his early Glad Festivals was, his eyes lit up, and he said, “throwing Conrad’s loaves of bread from the top of the bakery truck.” He enjoys the parades each year and has a perfect spot to watch right down the street from his house.

Metz has one son, John, and four daughters: Jaqueline, Joy, Stacy and Faith. He has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In his spare time, he enjoys relaxing. He said he has many friends in town. He enjoys waving from his porch at everyone when they go by.

John will be driving his dad in the 1975 Capris convertible during the parade. Knowing Metz, he will be smiling and waving at everyone as he goes down the parade route.

<strong>GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE KID’S PARADE</strong>

Daya Snapp has been employed at Jenier as a teacher’s aide and crossing guard since 2015. When driving through the school zone, Snapp always is smiling and waving at everyone.

“If you’re having a bad day, she will bring a smile to your face!” the committee said in a news release.

Snapp said she loves the kids, and this brings attention to the kids’ crossing. She took on the crossing guard duties fulltime after her daughter, Opal, was born. Mom and daughter share a birthday.

She said her first memory of the Gladiolus Festival is definitely the parades. She said she remembered them being “magical.”

Snapp said her favorite part is the family-designated spots on the parade route; after all, that is what this is all about: family. The festival always brings family back “home.”

She said she loves the Meyer Family float each year, always anticipating “what will this year bring” to the parade. Snapp also said she misses seeing the clowns (remembering Girard Rivard in the parades) who always made it fun.

Snapp said she and Opal are really enjoying their summer vacation, saying “whatever comes up, we do.” In her spare time, she enjoys reading.

When Snapp was asked to be this year’s Kiddie Parade Grand Marshall, she was speechless with tears. She was so surprised and felt so humbled to be chosen. Opal is so excited to see her mom leading the parade.

Coronation information For information on the Princess & Queen Coronation at the Momence Gladiolus Festival, see page BX.

