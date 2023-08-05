Free developmental screenings for ages 0-5 through Success by 6, local schools

Success By 6, an initiative of United Way and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, has launched an innovative partnership program aimed at bringing free developmental screenings to children ages 5 and younger in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Through a collaboration with the Bourbonnais 53 District, parent education and support programs from Jump Start (EasterSeals), Healthy Families (Aunt Martha’s), and First Taste (Kankakee District 111), Success By 6 is furthering the work of the BESD 53 Family Support Bus.

This partnership effort brings essential early intervention services directly to families for free. The bus and screening activities are now traveling to local libraries, events and community centers across Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Early childhood development is a critical stage that lays the foundation for a child’s future success in life.

This partnership was designed through the Success By 6 coalition to ensure that families have access to the resources they need to nurture their child’s growth and development.

Find the Family Support Bus at the following locations and times:

• Bourbonnais Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14

• First United Methodist Family Fair, Watseka from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 20

• Cissna Park Shop in the Park event, Cissna Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9

Email sb6@myunitedway.org with any questions or to invite Family Support Bus to visit your local library or community center.