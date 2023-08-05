Candidates for Glad Fest princess, queen prepare for Wednesday coronation

The 85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kicks off Wednesday evening with the Queen and Princess Coronation on the high school football field.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free. This year, there are nine queen candidates and six princess candidates.

Candidates this year include: Kyrie Brudnicki, Kali Coulter, Harper Duhigg, Sammantha Guelle, Katie Gutierrez, Julionna Jarrett, Cassidy Jecmen, Madison Jecmen, A’Miracle Johnson, Jada Moss, Jocelyn Ortiz, Aleeah Pippin, Hailey Rivard, Emeree Roberts and Mira Suprenant.

Headshots of all of the candidates were compiled by Momence City Clerk Christy Ritter who has been in charge of the “royalty” for the past 21 years.

“This is the largest group I’ve worked with in several years,” Ritter said.

Ritter said princess candidates must be going into third, fourth or fifth grade this fall. Queen candidates must be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year this fall.

“The girls will be busy this week!” Ritter said.

All will be practicing for coronation on Monday and Tuesday evening, and they will be meeting with the city council Monday evening. The princess and her court will be in Thursday’s Kiddie Parade. The queen and her court will join the princess and her court for Friday’s and Saturday’s parades.

The queen and princess will be handing out gladiolus to the runners crossing the finish line Saturday morning for the Lion’s Club 5K. The queen will draw the early bird winners for the Glad Fest 31 Day Raffle on Saturday evening. The queen and princess do attend many other town festivals throughout the coming year.

Last year’s queen was Madison Brough and the princess was Layla Jo Plakas. Traditionally, the winners of the previous year will be on hand the crown the new winners.