A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The magic of Merchant Street MusicFest

Another fun year in the books.

Merchant Street MusicFest took place last weekend, and attendees were buzzing from the power of music (the beer tent probably helped, too).

Friday night saw smaller crowds than normal because of excessive heat. While the weather was a topic of conversation whenever you made small talk, the crowd still did its best to enjoy the evening.

Luckily, the night ended just before thunder, lightning and rain rolled in over Kankakee. I walked into my house not a minute before the sirens began going off and the lights began flickering.

Saturday was a completely new day with comfortable summer temperatures and bright blue skies.

Vendors lined Artist Alley showing off their artistic skills, people walked around with foot-long corndogs as kids bopped around the Kids’ Zone.

This day saw a much larger crowd thanks to the better weather. I, selfishly, felt happy about this because my husband’s band was performing Saturday evening, so I was glad that it was a nicer day out.

Excitement had been building for weeks for the band and within our friend group. The band had played one house show, and this would be their first public performance.

They practiced every week for months, writing their own material. They found comfort in creating their own, unique sound.

Every Wednesday after practice, Keegan would come home and would listen to the day’s recordings from a Google Drive link. Slowly the songs were making their way into my brain’s musical catalog.

I liked the sound; I liked hearing them getting better week after week.

But hearing them live was a whole different beast.

Though likely nervous ahead of the show, the guys all quickly fell into place when on the stage and were having the time of their lives. The sound was stellar, and they absolutely crushed it.

There was a moment when, seeing Keegan in his element, I had to look away because I was getting too emotional.

I turned to the crowd, which made me even more emotional as I saw the scope of the occasion. Hundreds of people watching their debut.

A quick glance over my shoulder showed many familiar faces. Coworkers who have become friends, friends who have become family and family who have always been friends. Having them all together in one place, to celebrate something so special, is a moment I’ll never forget.

Thank you to all of those who cheered Keegan and his crew on. And thank you to all of those who work tirelessly to make MSMF what it is — the best weekend in Kankakee.