Three local libraries receive Illinois State Library grants

Three libraries in Kankakee County will be receiving grants courtesy of the Illinois State Library through its Project Next Generation.

Project Next Generation bridges the digital divide in communities with need by engaging students in educational programs and offering access to technology and mentors that might otherwise not be available.

Through PNG, public libraries immerse students in learning and provide access to computers, software and technologies but also hire mentors who are crucial to helping students develop self-confidence and pride in their newly acquired skills.

The following libraries will receive funds:

• Kankakee Community College: $68,108

• Bradley Public Library: $15,360

• Bourbonnais Public Library: $11,950

“We are excited to receive a Project Next Generation Grant to expand our youth programming with engineering, coding and robotics activities for middle school students and makerspace activities including 3D and sublimation printing for teens,” said Jodie DePatis, director of Bradley Public Library, in a news release.

The funding for libraries in the 40th District received support from Senator Patrick Joyce.

“Many folks rely on their local libraries, as they provide books, host events and have other essential resources available to the public,” said Joyce, D-Essex. “When we invest in our libraries, we are investing in our community to provide residents with the best possible tools for success and community engagement.”

“We appreciate Senator Joyce’s support of library grant programs that allow us to bring much needed resources and educational programs to our community,” DePatis continued.

For more information about Illinois State Library grant programs, go to <a href="https://www.ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/home.html" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a>.