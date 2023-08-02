'Reservation Dogs' arrives for 3rd and final season

It’s never easy to anoint any show as the best on television — whatever television is or has become.

But you could make a strong case “Reservation Dogs,” streaming its third and final season on FX on Hulu, might be the most beloved.

There’s so much to enjoy about its shaggy tale of four teens from an Oklahoma reservation who embark on adventures involving petty theft, enormous risks, mystical guides and the kindness of peculiar strangers. “Dogs” is a show grounded in the details of poverty, grief and neglect, but it is also whimsical and funny in wild and unexpected ways. Almost anything can happen on an episode of “Reservation Dogs,” from a missed bus ride to the embrace of a street vagrant who claims to be Jesus.

The four teens at the core of the story — Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) — are both audacious and vulnerable. As season three begins, they have made it to California to find Bear’s father, an epic search for roots and answers that (spoiler alert) eventually might break up the band.

Part of the fun of watching “Reservation Dogs” is its goofy narrator. “Spirit” (Dallas Goldtooth) is the most blatant stereotype of a Native American since the Hekawi on “F Troop.” But he also has the ability to pick up and move the story at will, often in ways that defy linear logic and bend the tale toward the mythic. At times, he compares himself to a Greek chorus. In some ways, he’s a variation on Sam Elliott’s mystic cowboy narrator in “The Big Lebowski.”

As noted in earlier columns, “Dogs” is the first television series entirely cast and produced by Indigenous Americans and the first shot entirely within Oklahoma. At one point in this season’s first episode, a long trip between California and Oklahoma is creatively evoked in a cartoon graphic, depicting North America not as a map with state boundaries, but as a series of tribal places. It asks viewers to look at things from another perspective.

It’s also a relief from TV comedy’s steady diet of materialism, comfort and effortless affluence. People’s cars break down on this show. They wait in lines. They lose their jobs. They face eviction. They take the bus. These actions aren’t depicted as hardships but as daily life. And that’s what makes “Reservation Dogs” so different, and often so funny.

Look for the first two episodes of the third season of “Reservation Dogs” to drop exclusively on Hulu today, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Wednesdays.

• New episodes of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” stream on Disney+, as the series returns from hiatus.

• The 1980s period satire “Physical,” starring Rose Byrne, streams its third season on Apple TV+.

• Netflix streams the 2023 documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.” Netflix also streams the sports documentary “Mark Cavendish: Never Enough,” a profile of the cyclist who overcame illness and depression on the way to breaking new records.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) enters its 25th season.

• “LA Fire and Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) profiles an air-rescue team.

• Building a case against an arsonist on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Human Footprint” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) looks at invasive species that thrive in urban environments.

• New life for the lab on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Upton faces a challenge on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Under intense pressure from an overbearing father, a Major League pitcher (Anthony Perkins) suffers a nervous breakdown in the 1957 true-life drama “Fear Strikes Out” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Perkins also stars in the 1960 shocker “Psycho” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), in which mother issues abound.

SERIES NOTES

“MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Dean dabbles in dramatics on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Mandy considers a job offer on “Young Sheldon” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A charter school challenge on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats.

Jennifer Hudson and Zosia Mamet appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kerry Washington, Jenna Lyons, St. Vincent and the Roots on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ice-T, John Irving, Rina Sawayama and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).