Live music this weekend: Aug. 2, 2023

<strong>Carla Denise</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

Ryan's Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Final concert of the season

Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Back Paiges</strong>

Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Not Petty (Tom Petty tribute)</strong>

The Silo Pub & Eatery — 117 W. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>PENNYLUCK</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Whiskeyfist</strong>

Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Better Daze</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

<em>5 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Infield</strong>

Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Cruis’n the Square — Kankakee Farmers’ Market Lot

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Electric Avenue</strong>

Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Misfit Toz</strong>

Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>EBJ (solo acoustic)</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Suzy’s Saloon — 111 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Vigilance</strong>

Aroma Park Boat Club — 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>

Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee

<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>10 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Whips</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Beeso & Friends’ Open Deck Jams</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

