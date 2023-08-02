Live music this weekend: Aug. 2, 2023

<strong>Carla Denise</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
Ryan's Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>6:30 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>
Final concert of the season
Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Back Paiges</strong>
Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Not Petty (Tom Petty tribute)</strong>
The Silo Pub & Eatery — 117 W. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee
<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>PENNYLUCK</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Whiskeyfist</strong>
Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee
<em>4 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Better Daze</strong>
Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
<em>5 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Infield</strong>
Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Cruis’n the Square — Kankakee Farmers’ Market Lot
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Electric Avenue</strong>
Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Misfit Toz</strong>
Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>EBJ (solo acoustic)</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
Suzy’s Saloon — 111 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Vigilance</strong>
Aroma Park Boat Club — 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>
Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee
<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>10 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Whips</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Beeso & Friends’ Open Deck Jams</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
