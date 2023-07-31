Is it time to 'Rewind the '90s'?

Lost Edens loom large for every generation. We’re more than knee-deep in a wave of nostalgia for the last decade of the 20th century. The very title of the docuseries “Rewind the ’90s” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) evokes the lost analog age, a time when “Be kind, rewind” was the watchword of the video store.

The focus on “Rewind” is on ephemeral pop culture. Tonight’s first episode glances at the rivalries of the time — Donald and Ivana’s tabloid battles, Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding and the Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC.

In many ways, the popular culture of the 1990s was defined by a search for its own lost Eden — the 1970s. Films like “Dazed and Confused” and even the two “Brady Bunch” movies treated the decade with fond nostalgia. By decade’s end, that feeling was all but packaged into “That ‘70s Show.”

The ’90s essentially began with a passion for self-definition, a search to stamp an emerging generation as different from its Boomer elders. Douglas Coupland’s seminal book “Generation X” was published in 1991. “Reality Bites” hit theaters in 1994.

If young people in the 1990s tried to distinguish themselves from the recent past, nostalgia for the period seems defined by what the ‘90s preceded. It was the last decade before the internet defined and consumed culture; before the digital age, before 9/11 and the wars it spawned; before smartphones; before the opioid epidemic, COVID and the vulgar abominations of our 45th president.

The second installment of “Rewind” (9 p.m.) glances at the comedy of the decade, including a show “about nothing” and a group of “Friends” who never seemed to work and yet enjoyed a leisurely, near-opulent lifestyle.

Future episodes of “Rewind” will explore teen trends including “TRL” and Beanie Babies, the end of the Cold War, “Beavis and Butthead,” the dominance of Garth Brooks and the dawn of something called the World Wide Web.

• The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Children of the Mist” explores an obscure corner of the world where traditions are giving way to modernity. And for some, that can’t happen fast enough. Shot in Northwest Vietnam in a region dominated by the ethnic Hmong community, “Mist” follows Di, a 12-year-old girl who is among the first in her family to receive a formal education.

Filmmaker Ha Le Diem spent three years all but embedded in Di’s family to document their adjustment to having an educated, forward-thinking daughter in a remote community where the traditional practice of “bride catching” still prevails. “Catching” basically boils down to kidnapping girls as young as 12 and forcing them into marriage.

Di’s story is both very specific to her heritage and very similar to traditions in other countries, including the United States. The 1938 documentary film “Child Bride” was supposed to be an educational film following a teacher sent to a remote corner of the Ozarks to teach the locals about the evils of older men marrying adolescents. But it was distributed as an exploitation picture, depicting its victims in ways that several generations of filmgoers have found creepy.

CULT CHOICE

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as a disabled young man from a rough Irish background in the 1991 drama “My Left Foot” (7 p.m., TMC), and as a 19th-century Protestant nativist gang leader in director Martin Scorsese’s 2002 epic “Gangs of New York” (9:45 p.m., TMC). Day-Lewis won a Best Actor Oscar for the first performance and a Best Actor nomination for the second.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

