Best Bets: Week of July 31 - Aug. 6

<strong>2023 National Night Out</strong>

Celebrating 40 years is a free national family event that takes place locally each summer in Bourbonnais.

The annual National Night Out is being hosted by area law enforcement agencies from 3:30-9 p.m. Tuesday at Perry Farm Park. At 4:30 p.m. will begin food service, which is first come, first serve.

There will be live music performances, starting at 3:30 p.m. with The Black Hat, followed by John Webber and the Country Spiders at 5 p.m. and the Silhouettes at 7 p.m.

The evening also will feature former Chicago Bears player Emery Moorehead, a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, kiddie carnival rides, vendor information booths, a fire truck spray and a fire safety house.

The Salvation Army will be hosting a food drive raffle, where people can bring non-perishable food items to enter into a raffle with prizes.

According to a news release on the event, “National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness and drug prevention, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood/community spirit and law enforcement partnerships and send a message to those involved in criminal activity that communities are organized and fighting back.”

The event is a collaborative effort involving area law enforcement and public safety agencies, residents, civic and social agencies and various businesses in the community.

The local event draws 4,000 people from around Kankakee County to enjoy a family-oriented evening, including free food and refreshment, various demonstrations and activities for all ages. Local public safety and social agencies provide information on the various services they provide and are available to answer any questions or concerns.

Food, music and school supply bags are provided from donations and sponsors from the business community and various municipalities.

<strong>KCHF Adoption Event at Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will have adoptable dogs, info about available cats, upcoming events for the shelter and info about KCHF overall. Come out and meet a few adoptable dogs.

<strong>Cruis’n the Square</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot in downtown Kankakee the Saturday Night Cruis’n the Square event returns. The theme is Ladies’ Night, and there will be music from Shelby Ryan.

For more information, call Anthony at 815-671-5601.

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Manteno’s Legacy Park, the village of Manteno will host a screening of “The Bad Guys.” For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>Back-to-School Health Fair</strong>

The Hippocrates Medical Clinic, at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature food and more.

For more information, call Dondie at 815-715-8405.

<strong>Aug. 3</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Cavalier de LaSalle Park in Bourbonnais, the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga will host a free yoga in the park event. All levels are welcome in this course of gentle flow with singing bowls. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and to arrive 10 minutes early.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://www.form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>Beaverville, Martinton Blood Drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, the American Red Cross will host the Beaverville and Martinton Community Drive.

<strong>» Appointments: 815-435-2249 (Diane Arseneau)</strong>

<strong>Aug. 5</strong>

<strong>Germans to America’s Midwest: 1848-1900</strong>

Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society program “Germans to America’s Midwest: 1848-1900” will be presented by Scott Norrick at 10:30 a.m. at the Kankakee Public Library. Program will include immigration trends during the latter half of the 19th century, ports of departure and arrival, cultural influences and researching your German ancestors. A short business meeting will be held following the presentation. This program is free and open to the public.

<strong>Illinois Strongest Man 2023</strong>

Starting at 1 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, the Illinois Strongman Association/One Way Strength will host a competition, which is a USStrongman-sanctioned meet, and will be a qualifier for 2024 USS Nationals. Spectator admission is free, and everyone is welcome to come by and cheer on the strong people. Events include: Overhead Axle Press with Tires; Rising Weight Basket-o-Kegs Deadlift; Jeep Hold; Keg Over Bar Series. The Neighborhood Kitchen will be on site with food available for purchase.

<strong>Luau at Aroma Park Boat Club</strong>

Starting at 4 p.m. at 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park, enjoy a social event on the river. There is no cover fee and parking is free. Meals of chicken or ribs will be available for purchase, as will tropical drinks. There will be live music, performed by Vigilance, and dancing.