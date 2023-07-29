REEL TALK: 'Mutant Mayhem' is downright fun for the whole family

Where to watch “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is now playing in theaters.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” hits theaters this summer just as kids are buying their back-to-school supplies, and it’s perfect timing for this film with a positive message.

Whether you’ve seen the other films or know the story at all isn’t of any importance as we meet the four adorable turtle teens and get their backstory thanks to Dear Old Rat Dad, Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), who does not like to be called Ratatouille.

We walk back in time to find out the sad, sad story of this rat who has never been loved or even tolerated by anyone but, in particular, humans. Stumbling upon the four baby turtles who had a strange ooze covering them, Splinter found his family he longed for but not before they were all affected by the green goo.

It’s a gritty, grimy introduction to their origins and, while the darkness is initially foreboding, you quickly see the pages turn to the light-hearted wit of these innocent and awkward teenagers attempting to live on the fringes of humanity. The story stays true, or perhaps pays homage, to comic book graphics with its animation that brings us into the dank, dark streets and underbelly of New York City.

Superfly (Ice Cube), a criminal mastermind, is wreaking havoc on the streets as he attempts to rob and pillage for his own delight. Meanwhile, Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantù) and Raphael (Brady Noon) long for acceptance in the world of humans so that they too can go to movie night in Brooklyn and go to a high school like Ferris Bueller.

Their perceptions are way off, but that endears us to the shell-backed ninjas. Inadvertently, they befriend a human named April O’Neil (Ayo Edibiri), a high school journalist with issues of acceptance of her own, who is also looking for a way to be a hero. Together, this odd group gets into deeper and deeper trouble with Superfly as they try to save the world.

“Mutant Mayhem” is just downright good fun from start to finish and on every level. The animation is incredible with a stop-motion feel, but the wildness of a 3D comic book.

The frenetic energy is invigorating, not irritating, thanks to the coordination of storytelling and animation. Writers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe and more give us dynamic characters all suffering from lack of confidence and a longing for acceptance and love.

This is the throughline that ties not only the characters together, but the audience as well. We see how these issues impact others differently as this creates a sense of both sympathy and empathy.

The writing group also skillfully intertwines humor for both the little tykes and adults which keeps us all engaged, not to mention how the music adds to each and every scene. Taking advantage of a wide array of styles, the music supports the action, the emotion and even makes us sing along or tap our toes.

Finding the right voices to bring these animated turtles and characters to life is no easy task, but the voice actors suit their roles perfectly. The Teen Turtles all give their own personality to their characters, and Edebiri hones her skills as April, a smart teen who is struggling with her past.

And when you add in an all-star cast of Maya Rudolph (as the evil Cynthia Utrom) and Ice Cube (as the Mutant gone wrong Superfly), as well as John Cena, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, and Chan, you’ve got all the necessary ingredients for success.

“Mutant Mayhem” is fun for the whole family as it emphasizes empathy, kindness, compassion and finding commonalities instead of differences. Gorgeously animated, this movie brilliantly entertains both kids and adults, although keep the littlest of tykes at home as this is made more for the elementary school-aged kids and older.

Reel Talk rating 3½ stars

