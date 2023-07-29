New on the bookshelf: July 29, 2023

<strong>Musings about fatherhood, life on Martha’s Vineyard</strong>

Reading Bill Eville’s “Washed Ashore” has reassured me my own experience of being a stay-at-home-dad — all the mixed-up feelings, frustrations and screaming matches — were par for the course. As Eville writes, “Over the years, I had learned the words ‘easy’ and ‘parenting’ did not really go together.”

However, the editor of the Vineyard Gazette’s book is not only about fatherhood’s ups and downs. It’s also about place, home, family, cancer, spirituality, writing, friendship and politics.

Eville writes of how he came to know and marry his wife, Cathlin. They had been friends for years until he realized, after they attended the funeral of a high school friend, that he wanted more. His wife became a minister, and for a long while, this embarrassed the not-particularly-religious Eville.

One night, carrying a box of Cathlin’s seminary books on the New York City subway, he encountered some genial drunks.

Eville and Cathlin move to Martha’s Vineyard, where a church hires her as its minister and where Eville’s family roots are, so it is a coming-home.

In writing about the sweet and bitter particulars of his corner of the world, Eville has written a book about life itself.

— Frank Freeman, Star Tribune

<strong>Riveting look at long-unsolved double murder</strong>

Yes, the riveting “Trailed” explores what happened to two hikers whose mutilated bodies were discovered at a campsite in Shenandoah National Park in 1996. But Kathryn Miles’ Edgar Award finalist, now in paperback, also looks at why it’s difficult for people, especially women, to feel safe in some of our most beautiful places.

Julie Williams, a St. Cloud, Minn., native, and Lollie Winans met via Woodswomen Inc., a Minneapolis-based adventure club. Miles identifies reasons their murders weren’t thoroughly investigated — a suspect was identified early, despite contrary evidence, and investigators seemed skittish about the women’s relationship — but also gets to the bottom of safety issues in national parks. She finds that, because parks report incidents separately and don’t always communicate with each other, there’s no way to find out how safe natural places are (even as the bodies of Williams and Winans were being discovered, rangers were telling nearby hikers there was no danger).

With help from investigators, hiking experts and those who knew the women, Miles identifies a likely culprit. But, she warns, solving crimes in remote areas is especially difficult (How does one secure a crime scene that encompasses a forest?) and little is being done to make it easier.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Graphic novel examines ’70s LA, grindhouse movie biz</strong>

Sammy Harkham’s new graphic novel, “Blood of the Virgin,” carves out an imaginary corner of the pitiless sector of the movie industry, known as grindhouse, and takes up residence.

It is 1971 and Seymour, our protagonist, is a young immigrant — an Iraqi Jew raised in Australia — who toils as a movie editor for a grindhouse film studio in Los Angeles. There, he helps assemble pictures with names such as “Cobra Women” and “Sadist.” Naturally, he aspires to direct a screenplay of his own, titled “Blood of the Virgin.”

The real horror isn’t the film’s plot, but everything Seymour endures to get his picture made. There’s the impetuous studio boss who wants to hand the project over to another director who hacks away pages of dialogue. There’s the leading lady who projectile vomits a tuna sandwich on location. And there’s the financier who yanks funding in the middle of the shoot, preferring to use the money on tiling his roof. Don’t worry, one of Reverie’s honchos tells Seymour, “you’re an editor, you’ll make it work.”

“Blood of the Virgin” braids together narratives of what it means to “make it” in a biz that carries the word exploitation in its core.

— Carolina A. Miranda, Los Angeles Times