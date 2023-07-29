Library Life: Week of July 29, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Pokemon Event: At 6 p.m. Monday, all ages are invited to “catch ‘em all.” Register online.

• Military Healthcare & Medicare 101: At 11 a.m. Thursday, veterans and their families can join for an info session.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Coffee & Crafts: At 9:30 a.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can make collaged coasters.

• NERF Wars: At 6 p.m. Friday, ages 8-13 can bring NERF guns for playing.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Read Your Way Back to School: For every 15 minutes of reading, students can earn school supplies. Contact the library for reading logs.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: Teams can join at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Tech Wednesday: Get your tech questions answered between 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: Join at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for the summer-style outdoor storytime for kids.

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, adults can join for the Well-Read Book Club.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book club will be starting soon; call the library to sign up. Check out the new book release cart for adult and children’s books. Coming soon is back-to-school craft day.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• TruSelf Empowerment: Clove Alliance will host an event at 5 p.m. Monday.

• The Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Friends of the Library: The group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Adult Book Club: Discuss “The Scoop” by Fern Michaels at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, an adult circle of writers can join for a writing club.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Club: The mystery book club meets at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor; “Pink Lemonade Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke; “Bourne Defiance” by Brian Freeman; “Secrets in the Dark” by Heather Graham.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

Call the library for this week’s events.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544