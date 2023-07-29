IDNR accepting applications for OSLAD grant

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be accepting applications for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, grants through Aug. 31.

State Senator Patrick Joyce is urging agencies across the 40th District to apply for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants.

“It is important our local parks are getting the attention they need to stay safe and accessible to residents,” said Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “The OSLAD program is a great way to invest in these areas to keep them thriving. I encourage local agencies to apply for the program so people can continue to enjoy the outdoors.”

The program offers state-financed funding assistance to local governmental agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and outdoor recreation areas. A total of $56 million is available for this round of OSLAD grants. In addition, IDNR will once again provide funding to cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31 and should be submitted to IDNR. For more information on the OSLAD program, go IDNR’s website at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/h86v3n5v" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/h86v3n5v</a>.