'Dark Winds' returns to AMC

While much has been written about “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” it’s not the only series involving writer George R.R. Martin. He’s also executive producer of “Dark Winds” (8 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-14), entering its second season on cable. It also has been streaming on AMC+ since Thursday.

Based on novels by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” takes place in Navajo country in the early 1970s, when the liberation movements of that era added an explosive new element to local politics and law enforcement.

Zahn McClarnon (“Westworld,” “Fargo”) stars as Lt. Joe Leaphorn. This season he’s reunited with his old partner and deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who left the force for the brighter prospects and bigger paycheck of private detective work. A dangerous case puts both men in the crosshairs of a professional assassin whose motives remain unclear.

Look for Jeri Ryan (“Star Trek: Voyager”) as a client of Chee’s who sets him off on this dangerous assignment. She makes an indelible impression as an older, rich femme fatale right out of a Sam Spade mystery. She’s wearing a pantsuit appropriate to the period while breathing with the help of an oxygen tank and smoking at the same time. In a season premiere filled with explosions, she might be the most dangerous, or at least flammable, element in the story.

• Is “The Bear,” now streaming its second season on Hulu, worthy of the hype it has received? Set in a Chicago restaurant, it deals in family dramas, grief and the pressure-cooker environment of running an ambitious eating establishment. It has received near universal praise, earning a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the few critical assessments of the series, the most notable have come from the industry it attempts to represent. Chicago chef Rick Bayless told The Wall Street Journal he was disappointed in the show’s negative depiction of his industry. Acerbic British restaurateur Keith McNally cited the show on his Instagram feed, putting it on his “hate” list.

While other chefs have noticed the workers’ T-shirts are “too clean” on “The Bear,” I just can’t stand the show’s dialogue. Too many scenes seem stagey. Over-writing calls attention to itself, and too many interactions on “The Bear” sound affected and pretentious, like something out of an acting workshop.

It would be bad writing for me to state I find it un-bear-able, but it would not be incorrect. So, while I’m not ready to put “The Bear” on my own “hate” list, I definitely am not riding herd with Rotten Tomatoes’ 99%. It might be the only time I’ve been in the 1% of anything.

• Just as over-writing can seem obvious, sometimes corporate synergy can be too on the nose. Keeping the “meta” in “Metal,” the documentary “Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer” begins streaming on Max on Sunday. It profiles Rick Disharoon, a master welder and fabricator whose many creations include a monster truck featured in the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). So, it basically celebrates the prop guy as a way of promoting another show. The folks at Max need to start thinking outside the box.

• A coed army (Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards and Jake Busey) takes on intergalactic insects bent on destroying mankind in director Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 adaptation of Robert Heinlein’s novel “Starship Troopers” (5 p.m. Saturday, BBC America). As a scientist, Neil Patrick Harris delivers a glib, sardonic performance that pretty much set the template for his later career.

Raised in Nazi-occupied Holland, Verhoeven used the film to satirize fascism and gung-ho patriotic propaganda. In the film, only those who served in the military were considered “citizens.” This concept has been recently embraced by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a tycoon with no political experience (and apparently no sense of irony) who has stated citizenship must be “earned” by becoming first responders or joining the military.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Check local listings for regional MLB (6 p.m., Fox) action.

• The gang returns to the family plantation on the conclusion of the 2023 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A trip to Hawaii for a friend’s wedding turns into a labor of love for a fetching conservationist in the 2023 romance “Aloha Heart” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): African-American cemeteries lost to history; the vanishing waters of the Colorado River; a profile of Charles Barkley.

• Phil Keoghan hosts the season finale of “Tough as Nails” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• A fall proves fatal on “Ridley” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Elsa makes a big decision on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (7 p.m., Paramount, r, TV-MA).

• Death at a halfway house on “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes.

• A sudden insight changes everything on “D.I. Ray” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

CULT CHOICE

A femme fatale (Barbara Stanwyck) convinces an insurance agent (Fred MacMurray) to kill her husband in the 1944 film noir thriller “Double Indemnity” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG), directed by Billy Wilder. The story was updated in the 1981 thriller “Body Heat” (9 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA), starring Kathleen Turner and William Hurt. Both are based on James M. Cain’s 1943 insurance mystery “Double Indemnity.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

A gruesome home invasion on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Baking It” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... An Ultimate Fighting spectacle (7 p.m., ABC) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “The Prank Panel” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

“American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... It’s a wonderful life (without Bart) on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Lois hypnotizes Peter on “Family Guy” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... An immigrant is accused of a congresswoman’s murder on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “House Broken” (Fox, TV-14): From here to paternity (8 p.m.); the look of love (8:30 p.m.) ... Two episodes of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” the second one a repeat (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A murky message sparks an urgent response on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).