Clove Alliance kicks off strategic planning process, residents invited for survey

Clove Alliance is embarking on a strategic planning process to develop the agency’s long-term plan for improvement.

Residents in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties are invited to join in the process by completing a short community survey. This feedback will help the agency ensure a comprehensive plan is in place to meet the needs of the diverse communities Clove Alliance serves.

Participation in the survey is anonymous, and feedback will help the planning committee prioritize goals and objectives for the agency’s future.

The survey is available now through Sept. 1. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win an Amazon gift card. The five-minute survey can be found at <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y8GRFDT" target="_blank">surveymonkey.com/r/Y8GRFDT</a>.

To learn more about Clove Alliance, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>.