American Cancer Society Road to Recovery Program comes to Kankakee County

This year, an estimated 74,580 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Illinois. What’s often standing between them and lifesaving treatment is a ride to get there.

Many patients must schedule daily or weekly appointments for several months, keeping friends and family from being able to provide all the support needed.

The American Cancer Society provides free rides to treatment for people with cancer. The Kankakee Chapter is actively working to recruit more volunteers in Kankakee and serve the needs of people with cancer nearby.

According to Kankakee County Co-Coordinators Peggy Sue Munday and Mary Beth Collier, “volunteering as a Road To Recovery® driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”

Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, have access to a safe, reliable car. All volunteer drivers are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccinations.

Change someone’s life in as little as one hour a week by ensuring a ride is available, so care isn’t stopped or delayed. Connect at cancer.org/drive, or call 1-800-227-2345 to learn more about Road To Recovery volunteer opportunities in your area.