A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: One year at home

Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of living in my and Keegan’s “new” house (I put new in quotations as it’s been a year and it’s a 100-plus-year-old house). Though it’s been 52 weeks, it feels like it’s been both a lifetime and just one week as I still feel excitement walking through the door.

I guess that’s how it feels when you’ve picked the right place.

Unfortunately, excitement is not what I felt Tuesday when I walked through the door of our garage to take out the trash and saw that the garage door was open and, subsequently, our bicycles and lawn mower were nowhere to be found.

Sure, you could easily say, “That’s what happens when you leave the door open.”

But why?

Why do people take advantage of others’ mistakes?

Being that I have a conscience, I cannot answer that question.

I’ve recently really been enjoying taking evening bike rides around the neighborhood and to nearby businesses. I’d planned to take one Tuesday evening but instead sat on the couch eating cookies to dull my anger.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s honestly not a huge deal. Items can be replaced and lessons can be learned.

At the end of the day, I’m simply grateful to have a home and that the souls inside are all safe.

The thing that is most bothersome is the reminder that people have the gall to make their own rules and behave without care of who it might be impacting.

Again, with a conscience, I can’t fathom having that mindset. And, I don’t know the situation of the person who so apparently desperately needed to get their hands on what they know isn’t theirs.

It can be a sad world we live in. The level of trust is nothing compared to what it was just decades ago.

It’s unfortunate that when I shared this story with a handful of people, they all had similar stories (some involving missing bikes from an open garage in broad daylight).

If you read last week’s column, you saw that the point was the beauty of strangers coming together to help. If that can be true, so can the opposite.

I suppose it’s a mixed bag when dealing with the general public.

Even in times of uncertainty, it’s always best to err on the side of kindness. That’ll get you further than a stolen bike.