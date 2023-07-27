'Heist' recalls a radicalized heiress

What if a character straight out of “Downton Abbey” became a violent revolutionary on a deadly crime spree? A tale of a woman of the highest pedigree who went decidedly bad, or at least bold, the docuseries “The Heiress and the Heist” unfolds over three episodes on Sundance Now and AMC+.

“Heiress” recalls the remarkable tale of Rose Dugdale, the daughter of a multimillionaire, born in 1941 and raised in opulent palaces. Radicalized in her youth by a trip to Communist Cuba, Dugdale became an active supporter of the IRA when “the Troubles” erupted in violence in 1969, an armed struggle against the occupation by British troops, which resulted in years of bombings, shootings, terror and death until the Good Friday Accords were negotiated in 1998.

Familiar with many of the Great Houses of England and Ireland, Dugdale brought robbers to the posh Russborough House in County Wicklow. Her familiarity allowed Dugdale and her confederates to walk in the front door before pulling off one of the great art heists in history, stealing paintings worth hundreds of millions of dollars in today’s money. The works, including a priceless Vermeer, were held hostage as part of a demand to free IRA terrorists responsible for a series of bombings.

“Heiress” combines interviews with several authors of books about Dugdale’s audacious robbery as well as period footage and discussion of the era of the Troubles and a generation of radicalized youth among the elite. There’s also a very personal angle to this, the anger of a woman grown to despise her caste and what it stood for.

Dugdale’s story might be compared to that of Patty Hearst. But once captured, Dugdale maintained her innocence. She made no apologies, served time in prison and since has maintained her ties to Irish Republicanism and radical causes. In a 2011 interview, she stated, “I did what I wanted to do.”

— The radical politics of the 1970s also inform the period Western “Dark Winds,” streaming on AMC+. Set on a Navajo reservation, the six-episode second season airs on AMC on Sunday nights beginning July 30.

• Hulu streams the four-part docuseries “Mother Undercover,” following parents who go to extremes to protect their children.

• Peacock streams “Twisted Metal,” a live-action dark comedy adaptation of a hyper-violent video game about freelance delivery drivers who carry valuable cargo over dangerous roads connecting walled cities that have isolated themselves from a society plunged into murderous carnage and chaos. True to the game, “Metal” is violent and absurd, featuring aggressively profane dialogue. Help yourself.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— Netflix streams the documentary “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders,” about a series of strangulations beginning in 2000 that announce the arrival of Mexico’s first serial killer.

— Netflix also streams the 2023 romance “Happiness for Beginners,” starring Ellie Kemper as a recently divorced woman hitting the reset button on life and the possibility of love.

