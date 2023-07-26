More sharks on display; strange arrests

Shark Week continues on Discovery and streams on Max. Nearly 40 years of such documentaries and nearly 50 years of watching the 1975 thriller “Jaws” can reduce the subject to a media phenomenon or even a punchline. “Sharknado,” anyone?

But after a young man was killed by a shark in the waters off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, the horror became all too real. The 2023 documentary “After the Bite” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) takes a deliberately local and intimate look at how the attack affected, and was interpreted by, the residents and visitors to the small town of Wellfleet.

For many visitors, the beach can seem like a fantasy land, a holiday from reality. “Bite” interviews lifeguards and local officials as well as the fishermen who earn their living from the area’s waters and talks to scientists who study the effects of rising ocean temperatures on the behavior of sea creatures, from plankton to seals to sharks.

This multifaceted approach adds a complexity to the story and tries strenuously to avoid the tropes and tricks exploited so brilliantly in Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.”

Some of the fishermen blame the problem on well-intended laws that forbid interfering with the seal population that has exploded. “You can’t even look at them,” complains one frustrated man. And their presence attracts the sharks, whose numbers also have grown, with ominous consequences.

For all the disparate voices on display, a consensus emerges. The rise in shark sightings, attacks and rare fatalities can be attributed to man-made rising temperatures and rather arrogant human attitudes and activity. Mankind is not a mere observer of this phenomenon, but a participant with outsized effect. As long as humans treat the natural world as a playground, people should not be surprised when nature bites back.

• Human behavior of another sort is on ample display on the new series “My Strange Arrest” (9 p.m. p.m., A&E, TV-14). Exploiting the kind of surveillance footage that has fueled a thousand “Florida Man” memes and driven reality television since the dawn of “Cops,” this series showcases judgment at its most questionable.

Far be it from me to wonder why anyone would try to steal an ATM. But the decision to do so naked takes things to another realm. We see people blissfully ignoring local laws against feeding the alligators and an Alaska man who uses heavy machinery to break into a local liquor store.

Help yourself.

• Bailee Madison (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”) joins “The Hardy Boys” for its third and final season, streaming on Hulu.

• Is being stuck inside for a quarter-century anything to celebrate? Nischelle Turner hosts “Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration” (8 p.m., CBS), exploring secrets of the house and interviewing longtime host Julie Chen.

• The 2023 Netflix documentary “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” explores a British flight attendant disappearance in Tokyo and a search that takes detectives to the city’s sordid underbelly.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage (6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fox).

• An industrial fire on “LA Fire and Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A familiar face joins Kidd’s task force on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Human Footprint” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores plant and animal species that have enlisted humans as their allies and propagators.

• Poison on the menu on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A juvenile shooting victim on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A heart surgeon (Colin Ferrell) invites a fatherless boy into his family’s life with terrifying consequences in the 2017 psychological thriller “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (8:05 p.m., TMCX), co-starring Nicole Kidman. Loosely based on Greek tragedy.

SERIES NOTES

A weeknight repeat of “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Mingling with grownups on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Courtside appreciation on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in reruns.

Issa Rae and H.E.R. appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron and Lil Uzi Vert on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Judd Winick, Ruston Kelly and Brann Dailor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Scott, Joachim Trier and Maria Bamford drop by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).