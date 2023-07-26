Live music this weekend: July 26, 2023

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>
Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Ryan Leggott</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Carrying Torches</strong>
BTPD's Summer Concert Series
Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>
Theme: Folk night
Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>
Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
For lineup, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.
<em>5-11 p.m. Friday; 2-11 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Kendall Colette</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Shaper/Carrying Torches</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Susan Williams & the Wright Groove</strong>
The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Chris James</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave. & E. Merchant St., Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Ed Hill & The Unusuals</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Pierce Crask</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Head Up Here Pub — 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Beeso & Friends</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>9:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
The Pizza Stone Express — 119 W. Washington St., Momence
<em>10:30 a.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Tim the Tuneman</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam w/Susan Williams & Andy Duncanson</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
