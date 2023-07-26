Live music this weekend: July 26, 2023

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Ryan Leggott</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Carrying Torches</strong>

BTPD's Summer Concert Series

Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Theme: Folk night

Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>

Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

For lineup, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.

<em>5-11 p.m. Friday; 2-11 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kendall Colette</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Shaper/Carrying Torches</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Susan Williams & the Wright Groove</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Chris James</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave. & E. Merchant St., Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ed Hill & The Unusuals</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Pierce Crask</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Head Up Here Pub — 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Beeso & Friends</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>9:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Pizza Stone Express — 119 W. Washington St., Momence

<em>10:30 a.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Tim the Tuneman</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/Susan Williams & Andy Duncanson</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a> by noon the Monday before the show.