'Christmas in July'; 'POV Shorts'

Because the whole “Christmas in July” theme never gets old, programmers wring the most out of the (non) holiday with just a week to go before August arrives.

A women’s magazine advice columnist (Barbara Stanwyck) plays host to a returning war hero (Dennis Morgan) in the 1945 holiday comedy “Christmas in Connecticut” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G). A traditional holiday favorite, Stanwyck’s character seems to anticipate the arrival of Martha Stewart some decades later.

A couple (Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo) put on a blinding display for their vulgar relative (Randy Quaid) in the 1989 comedy “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-PG).

A small-town tree vendor finds her business undercut by the handsome owner of a big-box store in the 2021 romance “A Lot Like Christmas” (7 p.m., GFAM, TV-G).

Bad weather snarls travel plans in the 2020 romance “Cross Country Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

Widowed by the war and raising a small boy, a fetching woman (Janet Leigh) entertains two ex-GIs (Robert Mitchum and Wendell Corey) who want to slip a wedding ring into her stocking in the 1949 romance “Holiday Affair” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

My advice: Stick with Stanwyck.

• An annual event broadcast on select PBS stations (check local listings) as well as streaming on POV.org and the PBS streaming app, “POV Shorts,” presents films that tackle big subjects with brief documentary treatments.

Starting today, the sixth annual “POV Shorts” lineup presents “Under G-D.” The film offers a new perspective on political efforts to protect reproductive rights from well-organized efforts to ban or restrict them. While many associate anti-abortion activists as active in right-wing Christian and Catholic organizations, “Under G-D” profiles Jewish mothers, activists and rabbis in several states who claim that the right to abortion is consistent with their religious traditions and that state and federal bans deny them their rights.

Other films include “Freshwater,” a meditation on the abandonment of Detroit that focuses on the city’s flooded basements. “By Way of Canarsie” visits a Brooklyn coastal community that has not recovered from the destruction of Hurricane Sandy, which landed more than a decade ago. “The Dream of a Horse” offers the story of a woman from a nomadic community whose aspirations are thwarted by her father’s plans to marry her off to improve their family’s fortunes.

New films in the “POV Shorts” series will arrive and stream through Oct. 5.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The New York Yankees host the New York Mets (6 p.m., TBS).

• A truck heist spells trouble on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., r, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) features Queen Latifah and Jeffrey Wright.

• An American officer is murdered abroad on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• “Southern Storytellers” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explore a sense of place.

• “The Golden Boy” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), a two-part profile of boxer Oscar De La Hoya, concludes.

• Death in the Diamond District on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• “Iconic America” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) explores the enduring controversy over Stone Mountain, a colossal monument to the Confederacy.