Best Bets: Week of July 24-30

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The incorrect date was originally listed for the BTPD Summer Concert Series. The date below is the correct date. </strong></em>

<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>

Droves of people will be descending on Festival Square on Friday and Saturday for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

Headlining the festival on Saturday night is Sister Sledge, a disco soul group best known for the hit song “We Are Family.”

Artists performing Friday are:

• NNAMDÏ

• Radio Gaga

• The Jolly Ringwalds

• Paul Nelson Band

• Wildermiss

• 3rd City Brass Band

• Invisible Cartoons

• Tae & the Neighborly

• Friday Night Drive

• Architect

• Brass Monkeys

• DJ Jason Neuman

Artists performing on Saturday include:

• Sister Sledge

• Mothpoint

• Deeohgee

• Ratboys

• Clay Melton

• N-Deep

• The Fortunate Sons

• Vaudevileins

• Katzpa Jammas

• Tom Lowery Trio

• How Sweet It Is (A Chris James Tribute to James Taylor)

• Lady G

• DJ Juan D

The event will run from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 2-11 p.m. Saturday. Gates open a half hour before the start of the festival.

There are family-friendly activities. Children 5 and younger are free during fest, and children 10 and younger are free from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Located at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the event features food and drink vendors, as well as artists vendors on site. For lineup times and event information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.

<strong>Summer Concert Series at Perry Farm</strong>

The sounds of music have returned to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District, with the assistance of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, is hosting its Summer Concert Series.

At 7 p.m. Thursday will be Carrying Torches, performing pop and alternative rock.

Bring a chair or blanket for the concert. Coolers, food and pets are welcome.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>, or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>'Barefoot in the Park'</strong>

The next production at Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park is Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.” Running at 7:30 p.m. July 27 and 28 and Aug. 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. July 29 and 30 and Aug. 5 and 6, the show promises plenty of laughter.

Newlyweds Corrie and Paul begin their life together in a tiny apartment (that Corrie found), six flights up, in 1960s New York City, as they discover Corrie is a romantic, free-spirit, and Paul is the strait-laced opposite.

Now add unexpected visits by a mother-in-law, the bohemian upstairs neighbor and some quirky repair persons and you’ve got “Barefoot in the Park.”

For tickets, call 815-547-2626 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday through Friday or leave a message. Tickets can also be purchased via email at <a href="mailto:ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org</a>.

Country Theatre Workshop is located on IL-Route 49, 2 miles north of Cissna Park.

<strong>Kankakee County Resource Fair</strong>

Kankakee County residents of all ages are invited to an event featuring free community resources, all in one place.

County Recorder Lori Gadbois is set to host the first Kankakee County Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University's Warming House. The event will provide 500 free back-to-school backpacks to the first 500 children to receive a claim ticket at the door.

Entry to the event is free and vendors will be offering free services and assistance. There will be opportunities to find lost money and renew drivers' licenses.

Additionally, there will be programming for seniors and adults of all ages, as well as child ID kits.

For more information, call 815-937-2980.

<strong>Daily Journal job fair</strong>

Businesses or agencies looking for employees in the Kankakee River Valley, the Daily Journal is here to help.

The Journal will hold a community-wide job fair, called Let’s Get Kankakee County Hired, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee, 187 S. Indiana Ave.

All participating businesses will have a booth. At least 20 booths are expected.

All types of businesses and agencies will be on site.

While the Daily Journal has held job fairs before, many features have been added to make this the most comprehensive event organized by the paper and the largest job fair in the area.

Participation by jobseekers is free and no pre-registration is required. There will be door prizes designed to encourage potential employees to attend. A laptop will be given away, along with several gift cards, many of which are designed to help job applicants look their best for critical follow-up interviews.

There will be several services offered at the fair to help encourage potential employees to attend. Resume assistance will be available, along with a Journal photographer to take a professional photo. There will be micro-career workshops. All those services are free.

<strong>July 25</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Anne Civic Center, 122 S. Chicago Ave., St. Anne, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with St. Anne Police Chief Todd Navratil. Admission is free, as are refreshments. The event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>Main Street Momence Car Show</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.

<strong>» 815-472-3861</strong>

<strong>July 30</strong>

<strong>RVAR Bags Tournament</strong>

Starting with registration at 10:30 a.m. at Pizza Stone, 119 W. Washington, Momence, an all-ages bags tournament will be held to raise funds for River Valley Animal Rescue. The tournament begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the first 40 teams at a cost of $25 per team. There will be an Airmail Challenge and a Long-Toss Challenge. The day will feature cash prizes, a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and live music by Jake Vaughn. It’s requested to bring a lawn chair.