New on the bookshelf: July 22, 2023

<strong>Investigating moms who drove kids off cliff</strong>

Roxanna Asgarian’s shattering book is classified as “true crime,” but it’s less about solving murders — South Dakota natives Jennifer and Sarah Hart drove their car, with their six drugged children in back, off a California cliff — than figuring out what led to them.

Reporting about the 2018 murders tended along these lines: What tragic events transformed loving mothers (who lived for a time in Alexandria, Minnesota) into killers? Asgarian doesn’t buy that narrative. She wants to know why the children, two sets of siblings from Texas, were there in the first place — especially after Sarah was investigated for abuse and convicted of assault.

Asgarian’s insistence on telling the children’s stories took her to their birth families — both of whom, it turned out, had issues (drugs, domestic violence) but wanted to keep their children. “We Were Once a Family” makes sure we know the names of the murdered kids — Abigail, Ciera, Devonte, Hannah, Jeremiah, Markis — and that they are at the center of this chronicle of racism, inadequate foster care and alleged judicial corruption. Even the title of Asgarian’s urgent book brings that home, because “Family” refers not to the Harts but to the Texans the six kids were torn away from.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Supernatural book traps sisters in deadly spell</strong>

Minnesota author Emma Törzs’ “Ink Blood Sister Scribe” is an enthralling fantasy debut about magic and books.

Törzs’ spellbinding story (literally, read on) is about half-sisters Joanna and Esther Kalotay and their family’s hidden collection of supernatural books, a collection so powerful that the sisters were separated from each other to protect themselves and the books. Or, at least, that’s what they’d been led to believe.

In Törzs’ cleverly imagined world, magic can be “channeled through certain books.” Some people can “hear magic” resonating from their pages. Others, like Esther, cannot. She has other mad skills.

These spellbound books can be activated when the pages “greedily swallow” magical blood or when the books are inked using the enchanted blood of a scribe. These spells (absorbing in their descriptive detail) can create everything from small charms that turn water into wine or open up staircases in walls, to a serious bloodline spell which ensures that magical knowledge is “passed down instead of being lost among a scattered, disconnected populace.” And in that spell lies the crux of the conspiracy at the story’s core.

The story in this book is magic.

— Carole E. Barrowman, Star Tribune

<strong>Behind enemy lines with WWII’s ‘Donut Dollies’</strong>

In the musical “Hamilton,” George Washington croons to aide-de-camp Alexander Hamilton, “History has its eyes on you.”

But do the Founding Father’s words apply to kitchen staff, grunts in trenches and Rosie-the-Riveters, unexpectedly summoned to a larger cause? Luis Alberto Urrea tackles this thorny question in “Good Night, Irene,” his genial yet gimlet-eyed novel set in World War II. It’s based on his mother’s stint as a Red Cross volunteer in Europe.

“Good Night, Irene” kicks off as a boisterous romp, spiked with repartee and good cheer as Benny Goodman’s orchestra sing-sing-sings in the background. After her affluent fiancé strikes her, Irene Woodward abandons Manhattan to aid the war effort, hopping a train to Washington, D.C., where she joins women from across the nation — including Ellie, a wisecracking Chicagoan, and Dorothy, a tall drink of water from rural Indiana. They’re designated the crew of the Rapid City, a coffee-and-doughnuts truck outfitted to maneuver behind the lines, boosting the morale of men in harm’s way.

“Good Night, Irene” is a fleet-footed performance by a generous craftsman, underscoring the contributions made by the Greatest Generation’s women.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune