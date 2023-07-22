HOSEK: Visiting Mount Vernon, George Washington’s legacy on the Potomac

On Nov. 26, 1777, Henry Knox wrote to General George Washington stating that, “the People of America look up to you as their Father, and into your hands they entrust their all.” Thus, he was thrust into the patriarchal role of Father of our country.

There are certain “truths” that you learn in grade school that you hold dear and resurrect to pass on as fact to younger generations reinforcing legends of our heritage.

So, it is with great dismay when you learn that these long-held truths are fallacies. Such as when I learned that the greatest example of honesty, a youthful George Washington’s declaration, “I cannot tell a lie … I did cut down the cherry tree,” is nothing but a myth or to put it more ironically, a lie.

Or the grand exemplar tale of strength in which our famed General flung a silver dollar across the Potomac River. Nope, never happened. The Potomac River is over a mile wide at Mount Vernon and even George Washington did not have the arm to fling a silver dollar that far.

Even the most conventional of tales, that the first president’s teeth were wooden proved to be stilted. While Washington certainly suffered from dental problems, his dentures were composed of a variety of materials — including lead, gold and even hippopotamus ivory, but not hickory.

All of this and a great deal more was learned by myself and my wife on a recent spring visit to Mount Vernon in Fairfax County, Virginia.

George and Martha Custis Washington’s Mount Vernon is located on a bluff with a fine panoramic view of the Potomac, which he referred to as, “one of the finest rivers in the world.” George Washington was a native of the Potomac tidewater, and he loved the river. It was with reluctance each time that he left Mount Vernon to serve in public or military office; he stated that Mount Vernon’s frontage on the river was “my door.”

We were late in arriving for our timed entry into the mansion, with tickets that we had bought online, so we hurriedly raced through the visitor center hoping to make our entry time.

As we trotted up the semi-circular, crushed stone carriage path, we slowed momentarily as the quintessential homestead came into view. Its historical contours were quickly recognizable to both of us and surprisingly far greater in size than either of us had expected.

The soft buff colored façade with the split-wood crimson red roof topped by the striking octagonal cupola dominated the horizon.

A sympathetic docent took our tickets and told us to join the end of the line. A soft breeze floated off the river, across the wide lawn easing the heat of the late morning’s cloudless sky.

<strong>LEARNING OF GEORGE</strong>

As we stood awaiting our turn, I reflected on how little I actually knew of George Washington. Of course, he was the nation’s first president. The general that led a breakaway nation through eight years of struggle toward eventual independence from England. And, certainly, I knew that Mount Vernon was his home.

Beyond that, my education was lacking. First off, the immensity of the estate surprised me. As large as the current 500 acres represents, it is a fraction of the original 8,000 acres.

The second item we learned was, contrary to appearances, Mount Vernon is not built of stone. While we were there, workers were restoring the east (or river) side of the exterior using what they referred to as a “rustication process.”

Washington had saved costs by simulating a stone exterior. It’s actually wooden siding. Rustication involves carving beveled edges into pine planks, and then applying paint mixed with sand to give the wood a grainy texture, mimicking stone.

The two-story porch facing the Potomac River is one of the mansion’s most iconic architectural features and was designed by Washington. However, on this day due to the restoration process, the façade was covered in scaffolding and tarps. When I asked one of the restorers how often the exterior had to be repainted, he replied that it was last painted in 2012, however, at that time, it had not been scraped all the way down to the bare wood.

<strong>PAST TO PRESENT</strong>

When George Washington began living at Mount Vernon in 1759, it was a quarter of the size of what we now view and recognize as the grand mansion it is today.

Over the next four decades, Washington renovated Mount Vernon’s main house into a two-and-a-half-story, 11,028-square-foot stately home with 21 rooms.

We were directed into the house to the New Room, as Washington called it, where we could see how he hoped to impress with this last addition to the house. Its two-story-high ceiling, detailed architectural ornamentation and stylish furnishings were meant to entertain and beguile all those who entered, including us.

We exited onto the piazza-styled porch from where we reentered the house through the central hall, past the front parlor which was the original formal guest area and is an elaborately furnished room. From there to the dining room which stopped me in my tracks.

I had been impressed by the architectural symmetry and stylings of the mansion. Washington had been instrumental in the designs and colors used throughout. However, the walls of this room were painted in a strikingly garish green paint that Washington believed to be “grateful to the eye.” I found the color rather ghastly and questioned its effect on one’s digestion.

Climbing the central stairway, we were directed to the largest guest bedroom of six in the northeast corner of the second floor which will forever be referred to as the Lafayette Room. Marquis de Lafayette, the young Frenchman who so faithfully served Washington during the Revolution, visited the Washingtons in 1784 and resided in this room for several weeks. Hung on the wall is a portrait of a youthful, but determined Lafayette.

Also, on the second floor, we were led to the Washington’s bedchamber where Washington died of a severe throat infection on Dec. 14, 1799. The original oversized bed, which accommodated the six-foot-tall president, is where he breathed his last breath. Strikingly, the Washington’s bedroom was very lacking in color, somewhat sterile compared to the lavishly tinted balance of the household.

Back outside we explored the oversized kitchen, separated from the main house by a causeway, where enslaved cooks arose at 4 a.m. each day to light the fire in the oven and prepare for the meals to be served in the mansion. Their duties could continue well into the evening.

Not far from the kitchen was the smokehouse. This is where, long before refrigeration, vast quantities of pork — mainly bacon and ham — were smoked. For long-term storage after smoking, the meats remained hanging. In this day-and-age it seems less than palatable, but smoked meats were said to last for months if not years.

Beyond were several more out buildings, barns and fields providing a glimpse of 18th century livelihood.

In discovering the length-and-breadth of the estate we could not ignore what it took to run it and who did the chores. Like many of the founding fathers, Washington’s plantation was the forced home to over 300 slaves. Their labor was relied upon to build and maintain his household and plantation.

One of the more sobering aspects of our visit was The Slave Memorial. Located in a grove overlooking the Potomac River, it marks the site where the enslaved people and a few freedmen were buried in unmarked graves.

As he aged, Washington seemed to recognize his never-ending entanglement of slavery, but could not bring himself to escape it while alive. Upon his and Martha’s deaths, his will freed nearly half of the slaves. Unfortunately, those owned by the Custis estate were inherited by Martha Washington’s grandchildren.

It was a reflection of the young nation’s struggles with an apparition that was to haunt it for years to come.

<strong>THOUGHTS ON TOUR</strong>

The grounds are expansive and with the museum and education center, it would have taken us the entire day to truly give Mount Vernon its due. Unfortunately, we had allowed for only half that. It will be well worth another visit. But I did leave with a couple of tomes that will add to my understanding of Mr. Washington and his life.

Surprisingly, the estate is managed by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, not the federal government. After seeing the dilapidated state of the president’s home, Ann Pamela Cunningham founded the organization that purchased the estate in 1859. The association has maintained its preservation and restoration ever since and is privately funded.

The last of several surprises we learned on our visit is that George and Martha were laid to rest in a mausoleum on the grounds and, fittingly, remain so today.

George Washington had overseen almost every detail of the mansion, always making sure the estate reflected his distinguished status, even as he served in the Revolutionary War and as president of the United States.

Unfortunately, between the Revolution and his presidency, Washington spent less than eight of his final 23 years at Mount Vernon.

In 1798, 18 months before his death, he noted in a letter that, “My whole life has been dedicated to the Service of my Country.”

In this, he did not tell a lie.

If You Go George Washington’s Mount Vernon is located roughly 15 miles south of Washington, D.C., and 8 miles south of Alexandria, Virginia. Mount Vernon is open 365 days a year, including holidays. Go to <a href="https://www.mountvernon.org" target="_blank">mountvernon.org</a> for more information.

