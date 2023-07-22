Gaines Hall Jr. set for Aug. 19 concert to benefit B. Harley Bradley House

Gaines Hall Jr. returns once again for a concert benefiting the Landmark Preservation Fund of the B. Harley Bradley House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie style house, operated by Wright in Kankakee. This is his fifth performance in Kankakee, the last being in 2018. Gaines is the son of Kankakee residents and restorers of the B. Harley Bradley House, Gaines and Sharon Hall.

In a performance titled “The Loves of My Life,” experience a fascinating mix of fast-paced song and tap dance, amusing stories and romantic ballads, combined from the biggest hits of the American Song Book of jazz, swing and musicals. All of this presented by a performing artist who embodies all of these genres.

Hall graduated from the American University in Washington, D.C., with a degree in performing arts and quickly made his way with a Broadway touring company to Europe. This year, he celebrates his 30th year living and performing in Germany. In those 30 years, he has become one of the most renowned and sought-after musical theater performers, directors and choreographers in the German-speaking theater landscape.

To commemorate this special anniversary, Hall teamed up with the famous Thilo Wolf Big Band, the only German swing band to have been inducted into the American Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame. Thilo is also celebrating its 30-year anniversary, with a very special show and accompanying CD. Their show just enjoyed a four-night, sold-out engagement and got rave reviews.

Hall couldn’t bring the Thilo Wolf Big Band to Kankakee, but he has the original band recordings in his suitcase and will excite and inspire his audience in this one-night-only, one-man show. Look forward to exciting and moving stories with music loved around the world in which Hall sings and dances and tells of the things, people and places he loves: the American South, the South Seas, his chosen home of Berlin and living life with a positive attitude.

<strong>When:</strong> 6 p.m. Aug. 19

<strong>Where:</strong> Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Boulevard, Kankakee

<strong>Tickets:</strong> $50 for the performance only ($80 for the performance plus VIP reception at the Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, following the performance). Tickets are available at wright1900.org and proceeds benefit the house.