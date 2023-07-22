Business as history and history as business

Lights! Cameras! Re-enaction! The series “The Mega-Brands That Built America” (9 p.m., Sunday, History, TV-PG) offers cinematic takes on the retailers and businessmen who established the superstores, razor blade companies and other iconic products and services that define contemporary American consumer culture.

The first installment, “Battle of the Superstores,” sets the template, using period footage, movielike explanatory scenes and “expert” advice from authors and historians as well as business pros whose chief qualifications come from having been cast on other reality TV shows. Bill Rancic, best known for being an “Apprentice” winner, is passed off as an “American entrepreneur.” Hey, he played one on TV.

“Superstores” recalls the evolution of American shopping, from mom-and-pop shops and urban department stores to Walmart and Costco, the massive emporiums that have come to dominate America’s consumer landscape, raking in billions in profit on a weekly basis.

We quickly see Pablo Picasso’s adage “good artists borrow; great artists steal” applies to business as well. We learn how San Diego retail visionary Sol Price launched a store named FedMart, after learning about a price club concept from rival FedCo.

“Superstores” travels in time from the era of the sophisticated city department stores that resembled art museums to cookie-cutter price clubs, where people pay admission to get in the door.

Because this focuses on the “winner” brands, it makes no mention of the effect this seismic shift in retailing would have on American media. Newspapers, once dependent on local department stores for advertising, would fade as the Walmarts, Costcos and Amazons discovered other ways to reach consumers.

“Mega-Brands” offers a wealth of insight and “I did not know that” moments and affirms the network’s philosophy that in order to make history entertaining, only entertainers can teach history.

• A cable TV tradition since 1988, Shark Week kicks off on Discovery with “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG); “Jaws vs the Meg” (8 p.m., TV-PG) and “Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy” (9:05 p.m., TV-14). These features also can be streamed on Max.

• A CIA agent operating “at the tip of the spear” tries to balance life and career in the new thriller series “Special Ops: Lioness” (8 p.m. Sunday, Paramount, TV-MA), created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”).

Faced with a strike by actors and writers, CBS announced its fall schedule will offer network viewers a chance to catch up with “Yellowstone.”

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Check local listings for regional MLB coverage (6 p.m., Fox).

• “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” (8 p.m., ESPN News) recalls back-to-back seasons in 1977-78, when the teams clashed in the World Series.

• Running a hotel isn’t easy in the 2023 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Abandoned for the holidays by her vacationing parents, a fetching woman gets caught up in the neighborhood decorations in the 2022 romance “Haul Out the Holly” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): investors who fund lawsuits in exchange for a share of the payout; preserving Black history; a profile of author David Grann.

• Bodies pile up on “Ridley” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Elsa forms a strange alliance on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (7 p.m., Paramount, r, TV-MA).

• Murder and art theft on “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Armstrong’s plan is questioned on “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A fourth confirmed murder sparks a task force on “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Ruthless violence seems linked to organized crime on “D.I. Ray” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler host “Renovation Resort Showdown” (9 p.m., HGTV).

• Evangelical swindlers behaving badly on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Shot in super-saturated color by co-directors Bert Stern and Aram Avakian, the 1959 documentary “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” (1 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG) captures performances by a who’s who of jazz at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, including Thelonious Monk and Louis Armstrong and popular rocker Chuck Berry. Performing in a borrowed hat, scat vocalist Anita O’Day pretty much steals the show as Stern, a photographer by trade, focuses on the stylish crowds as well as trials for the America’s Cup sailing race taking place in the bay. More than a mere concert film, it seems to evoke a lost civilization, an elegant America confident enough to be cool.

SATURDAY SERIES

Two episodes of “NCIS: Hawai’i” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Baking It” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r).

SUNDAY SERIES

Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough as Nails” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Carl explores his heritage on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Prank Panel” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A glimpse of flesh on “Family Guy” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Marine biology can be murder on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “House Broken” (Fox, TV-14): family woes (8 p.m.); Honey sees dead people (8:30 p.m.) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Undercover in the boxing ring on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC).