A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky

Last weekend, I was traveling to San Diego via Southwest Airlines. Sitting in a window seat, I had some Brownie Brittle, took a short nap and was reading a novel when a woman seated in front of me (we’ll call her Cheryl) began to call for help for her 12-year-old niece (we’ll call her Melanie).

Melanie was beginning to have some sort of convulsive episode (possibly a seizure, but I don’t know for sure). When a flight attendant came over, Cheryl explained that Melanie had been sleeping, then turned to her aunt with a ghost-white face to say her stomach hurt.

She began convulsing and shortly after got sick. Flight attendants are trained for how to respond to medical episodes, but the way passengers around Melanie quickly jumped into action made it feel like they’d all had training, too.

A woman in my row went to the back and grabbed a trash bag and obtained some juice in case it was a situation of low blood sugar. A passenger sitting to Cheryl’s left went to alert the other attendants at the front of the plane. As luck would have it, an ER nurse happened to be sitting in the row ahead of Melanie and her aunt.

He was able to begin tending to her as she came to, while one of the flight attendants took over with tending to Cheryl, ultimately helping her calm down. A second flight attendant, who had alerted the pilots of the situation, had been advised to radio to a medical professional on the ground who gave instructions of how to proceed.

The group all worked together to get information from Melanie to the on-land medical team and then back again. They were told to take her to the back of the plane to have her lie down in order to begin administering oxygen.

When Melanie got up to go back, her coloring was that of a white sheet and everyone looked around with concern and the want to help. Twenty or so minutes later, she returned with more color restored to her face. Cheryl, naturally overwhelmed by the situation, embraced the flight attendant, thanking her profusely for the team’s help.

As both aunt and niece returned to their seats, Cheryl sat with her arm around Melanie for the duration of the flight. While an incredibly frightening situation, I couldn’t help but be struck by how amazing it was that everyone who helped — whether they had to or not — banded together for a common goal.

While people in general aren’t always the most patient with one another, it’s beautiful to see when they come together without thought to help their fellow person.