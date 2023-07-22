5 photos from Camp MOSH 2023

The Maternity BVM Catholic Church parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity), kicked off the six-day effort on July 9 as more than 150 youth and adult volunteers rallied for the bi-annual event.

During one week in mid-July, volunteers worked in teams to complete 40 to 45 projects at various residential and nonprofit sites throughout the community that expressed a need for help.

Youth volunteers in seventh grade through college are joined by an adult project manager at each site; volunteers include parishioners as well as community members and work projects range from landscaping, repainting homes, building sheds, cleaning houses, yard work, painting fences and general maintenance.