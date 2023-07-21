Pembroke Days to include two-day basketball tournament

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — The annual Pembroke Days event will include a basketball tournament.

The tournament will be Aug. 26-27 and will start right after the parade.

The tournament will consist of teams of seven players. There will be five starters with two substitutions per team. Teams must select a team name and have solid-colored T-shirts to participate in. Each player must have a number on their shirt to track fouls and points. A simple marker will work fine.

This is a double elimination tournament. Each game will run 30 minutes, 15 minutes per half with a running clock until the two-minute mark. Two points will be awarded for fouls until the two-minute mark. Free throws will be shot for fouls after that; each player is awarded five fouls before fouling out.

There will be awards issued to the first- and second-place teams. There also will be the inaugural Steven H. Brewer MVP Award issued to the best player of the tournament in honor of the area’s fallen friend “Nim” who passed away earlier this year.

The registration fees for each team costs $175 for a seven-person team. The deadline for team members names and registration fees is July 28.

For questions or to register, call Lamar at 815-501-1989 or email <a href="mailto:lamarlillard@yahoo.com" target="_blank">lamarlillard@yahoo.com</a>.