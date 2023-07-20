Local businesses celebrating opening weekend of 'Barbie' movie

Barbie has arrived in Kankakee County.

Ahead of Friday’s release of the highly anticipated “Barbie” film, several local businesses are celebrating the iconic doll.

Fresh off the heels of Barbie bingo night hosted by Madame Saint Vintage at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, businesses around town are finding their own ways to celebrate.

<strong>CAKES & GOODIES</strong>

One of the newest spots in Northfield Square mall, the bakery — offering freshly-baked cookies, cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and more — has a new staff member … and she’s about a foot tall.

Baker Barbie (equipped with her own oven) has been making her way around the bakery for fun videos on social media. Currently situated inside of the glass case at the register, she stands below Barbie-themed cake pops, which are made with vanilla cake and covered with pink frosting and sprinkles.

For Barbie’s online antics, go to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cakesngoodies_" target="_blank">instagram.com/cakesngoodies_</a>.

<strong>REBEL ICE CREAM</strong>

Now on the menu at Rebel Ice Cream Co. is the Barbie Charger beverage. Made with strawberry Italian ice, the drink includes frozen strawberry slices, pink sprinkles, strawberry syrup, Alani Nu Retro Rainbow and is topped with a pink rock candy sucker. Super charge the drink by adding bursting boba.

This can be made two different ways. The classic version is a layered, deconstructed version. Or the house-blended version blends the Italian ice/sorbet and Alani to a thick, slushy consistency that’s topped with the other included items.

The ice cream shop also is offering the following: Sir Mix-A-Lot Barbie; Waffle Cone Barbie; Taco Barbie; Ken Sir-Mix-A-Lot.

These items are available at the Majestic location, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, as well as Rebel’s new location in Peotone at 118 W. Main Street.

<strong>SPRINKLED WITH GLITTER</strong>

Calling Barbies and Kens of all ages, Sprinkled With Glitter (the children’s boutique located in the Majestic) will be on hand from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market with the Barbie Box photo opp.

Take a photo in the free, life-size Barbie Box, and the first 20 guests will receive a free pair of pink heart sunglasses.

“In excitement of the new ‘Barbie’ movie, we’ve decided to do an Ultimate Barbie Giveaway,” the shop posted on social media.

Shoppers at the market will be entered for a chance to win: a Barbie Libby cup; a collectible doll that relates to the movie; two tickets to the movie; Barbie CHARM IT and bracelet; Barbie bows and snap-clip sets; a $25 website credit; and a Barbie rainbow tee.

<strong>THE LIBRARY BAR</strong>

The Library Bar, at 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, will be hosting a Barbie-themed girls’ night starting at 9 p.m. July 29. Jori and Jillian will host the evening with music provided by DJ TGX. There will be $1 pink Starburst shots and $4 pink drinks. Also, there will be a prize for the best-dressed Barbie or Ken.

"Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, releases in theaters on Friday and will be screening at Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview and Paramount Theatre.