This weekend at the movies: July 21, 2023

<strong>‘Barbie’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

<strong>‘Oppenheimer’</strong>

R, 180 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em> The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

<strong>‘Terrifier (2016)’</strong>

90 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> On Halloween night, a young woman finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown. Starring David Howard Thornton and Jenna Kanell.

<strong>‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’</strong>

PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/action/thriller.</em> Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. Starring Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell.

<strong>‘Insidious: The Red Door’</strong>

PG-13, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> In “Insidious: The Red Door,” the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. Starring Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins and Hiam Abbass.

<strong>‘Sound of Freedom’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> Based on the incredible true story, the film shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. Starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino.

<strong>‘Indiana Jones 5: The Dial of Destiny’</strong>

PG-13, 142 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/action.</em> Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA. Starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

<strong>‘Elemental’</strong>

PG, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/comedy/family.</em> In a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common. Starring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

<strong>‘Joy Ride’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo, her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat, her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. Starring Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu.

<strong>‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. Starring Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson.

<strong>‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’</strong>

PG, 136 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/action.</em> After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales — Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Starring the voices of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.