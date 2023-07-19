RANDALL: Safe, simple ways to organize photos

I recently started going through old photos to find some to display at our son’s wedding in October. I managed to be responsible for photos to display at the bridal shower, reception tables and a video to play during cocktail hour.

I must say it was not difficult to find photos from every era of his life and to match them up with similar photos supplied by the bride’s parents. It is easy to find them when your photos are organized.

One thing I found, though, was my early photos of my 30-year-old son were not stored properly nor protected. Back in the early 1990s, magnetic albums were quite common. It was so easy to peel back the sleeve and stick your photos where you wanted them. Easy or not, unfortunately, those photos will never be the same.

I just Googled what causes the photo destruction in a magnetic album and this is what I found: “The plastic seals the photographs in with the cardboard and gives off gases that attack the images. The adhesive bonds with the photos, curling and tearing them if you try to remove them. Many of the albums also contain polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a destructive chemical.” Published April 14, 2017, from Margot Note Consulting, LLC.

So aside from finding photos, I took on the project of peeling all the photos out of these old albums and putting them into brand new albums that were archival safe. This was a chore but so important. I wanted to ensure my son would have photos of his childhood that were not damaged.

I organized my photos in albums first by child. I have three children (all grown adults now!), and each has their own albums for the first couple years of their lives with primarily pictures of themselves. I used to joke that after a couple of years we would decide if they could join our family albums! After the three kids were all over 2, all the albums were family albums and stored by year. I was good at determining the year something happened and would key into that one album to locate a picture. For example, pictures of a first communion for any of the three of them, were easily close to seven years after they were born.

Starting in the early 2000s, I got into scrapbooking and documented all our vacations, birthdays, holidays, etc. in detailed and decorated albums. Those albums continued through all three of their college careers. During high school and college, I went back to them having their own albums to document their own experiences.

Now I document occasions with many photos using digital photo albums creating them online. This is not as difficult as paper scrapbooking, and usually go together quite quickly.

I like to say the most important thing about photos is to preserve them and document them. We all like to take photos with our phones, which is great for referencing later, but I also like to print those photos out and store them in albums or create digital albums to print so everyone can enjoy them, not just me.