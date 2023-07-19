CMA celebrates Nashville sound

CMA Fest (7 p.m., ABC), a three-hour concert special, offers an abbreviated documentary look at the four-day annual event that took place in Nashville last month. The CMA is now in its 50th year.

Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, the special captures performances by Alabama, Jason Aldean, Bentley, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, King, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Wilson, among others.

The CMA Fest also will stream on Hulu, beginning tomorrow.

• Ready to take the plunge? Netflix streams the 2022 documentary “The Deepest Breath,” following Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini as she attempts to set a world record with the help of her safety diver, Stephan Keenan.

The film profiles Zecchini as a diving prodigy who demonstrated the ability and willingness to take deep dives even as a child. The competitors here have to descend to depths that equal the height of a 70-story building. Descending and ascending from such dives can have extreme and even deadly consequences.

“Breath” is not unlike the growing number of surfing documentaries now streaming. Competitors talk about their sport and personal challenges in near metaphysical terms. Zecchini wants nothing less than to become the world’s “deepest” woman.

Viewers should get used to the idea of watching more documentaries. The writing and production and promotion of scripted dramas and comedies has been halted now that the actors have joined the writers on strike. This is the first time both groups have joined forces in a work stoppage since 1960. The last time the actors union went on strike was in 1980. At the time, both broadcasters and viewers turned to documentary fare featuring nonunion talent. Without new episodes of “Dallas” to watch, many viewers found “Cosmos,” turning scientist and author Carl Sagan into a star.

• As long as the writers’ and now the actors’ strike continues, we probably can expect networks to air plenty of shows such as “The Price is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG). But you have to wonder if Drew Carey will cross a picket line to host new episodes. Stay tuned.

• Blending American history and Blaxploitation style, the 2022 drama “Alice” (9 p.m., StarzEncore) stars Keke Palmer in the title role as a woman enslaved on what appears to be a 19th-century plantation. But once she escapes, she discovers it’s actually 1973, and she has been deceived her entire life. Her adjustment to the ‘70s and her avid need for justice and revenge is modeled on Pam Grier’s character in the 1973 thriller “Coffy.” While audacious in concept, “Alice” was not well received by critics.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Graduation day at the fire academy on “LA Fire and Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., MTV, TV-14) invites characters from the original series back in front of the cameras.

• Mouch spends time on a kind gesture on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Human Footprint” (8 p.m., PBS) explores the place of dogs in human evolution.

— A grim discovery in a desert ghost town on “CSI: Las Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A case offers more evidence about the Beck family and its motivations on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick portray an attractive young couple struggling with alcoholism in the 1962 drama “Days of Wine and Roses” (4:45 p.m., TCM), directed by Blake Edwards and featuring a theme song by Henry Mancini that became a pop standard. Similar to many of the better films of the 1950s, “Days” was adapted from a play originally created for television, then in its infancy. The original 1958 “Playhouse 90” version starred Cliff Robertson and Piper Laurie.

SERIES NOTES

“MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS), “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC), “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS) have scheduled repeats.