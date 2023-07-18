'Justified' moves to the Motor City

Far from the holler, but still on the job, U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) returns in the series sequel “Justified: City Primeval” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA), streaming tomorrow on Hulu.

Older and grayer but no less laconic than the straight-shooter who used to patrol the valleys of Kentucky coal country in the original series, Raylan since has moved to Miami. There, he’s maintained an uneasy relationship with his daughter, Willa (played by the senior Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant). It’s hard to see if she’s a delinquent or a chip off the old block. Raylan first is seen driving her to a juvenile detention center, where she’s being locked up for breaking another girl’s nose.

Their trip is detoured in a major way when they are the subject of an attempted carjacking by two desperadoes who have no idea they’re dealing with a U.S. Marshal. After easily capturing them, Raylan becomes involved in their extradition to Detroit, where he becomes embroiled in local politics in the most explosive ways.

The city’s decay becomes a backdrop as he crosses paths with local lawyer Caroline Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) and gets drafted to join the search for Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), a killer on an interstate spree known as “the Oklahoma Wildman.”

Perhaps decades of reviewing television has made me a tad allergic to hyperviolent series, even those inspired by Elmore Leonard.

For me to watch a series with loud and random explosions, gunplay and homicides, the show has to exhibit some innovations or a modicum of subversive wit. I’m afraid this new “Justified” just doesn’t make the cut.

The pilot has no shortage of action, but much of it seems by the numbers. Look for plenty of scenes in casinos and loud vintage music in vintage cars. In one scene, the as-yet-unidentified Wildman appears to steal a car just because it has a cassette player.

There are some farcical situations and absurd characters, such as a “patriot militia” type who’s a tad too tied to his mother’s apron strings, but not enough distracting humor to justify all of the bloodshed. For me at least.

I had the same reaction to “Ozark,” a show many loved. I simply thought actors as capable as Laura Linney and Jason Bateman didn’t need constant carnage or a drug cartel to create drama. But, as I said, that’s on me.

— Now streaming on Prime Video, the four-part sports docuseries “Surf Girls Hawai’i” profiles four young female native Hawaiians out to become the new faces of their sport.

Following a tradition of surf documentaries dating at least as far back as “The Endless Summer,” a surprise box-office hit in 1966, “Surf Girls” blends beauty shots of sand and surf with platitude-heavy voiceovers from young athletes discovering their sport and themselves. These women have a special need to “represent,” citing surfing’s role not only in Hawaii’s tourist trade but in its heritage.

• The new series “Southern Storytellers” (8 p.m., PBS) invites actors, musicians, writers and other creatives to explore their native regions through narratives told in song, story, novels and on stage. The best-known participants include Billy Bob Thornton, Mary Steenburgen, Lyle Lovett and novelist and Tulane professor Jesmyn Ward.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— An accountant for dealers is slain after his court testimony on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— An overscheduled bachelor needs help when he’s drafted into childcare in the 2022 romance “The Holiday Sitter” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Hackers crack a Swiss bank on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” (8 p.m., ABC) glances back.

— A killer targets the IRS on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Paul Newman plays a pool hall challenger in the 1961 drama “The Hustler” (7 p.m., TCM), co-starring Jackie Gleason and George C. Scott. Newman reprised his character as a pool hall elder and mentor in the 1986 sequel “The Color of Money” (9:30 p.m.), co-starring Tom Cruise.

SERIES NOTES

“America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... “Don’t Forget The Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS), “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) have scheduled repeats.