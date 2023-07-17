Klasey to be featured local author at museum's August book club

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Museum will be returning with another installment of its Adult Book Club. Happening at 11 a.m. Aug. 19, the club will feature a local author.

Gather with other history enthusiasts and discuss thought-provoking questions. The book selection is “The Prince of Wheelwrights, George Ferris and his Great Wheel” written by Jack Klasey (the columnist behind the Daily Journal’s “Looking Back.”)

Copies of Klasey’s book can be purchased in the museum store for $20. Museum members can receive 20% off on the book until the end of July.

RSVP for the event at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/5yz3yrke" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5yz3yrke</a>.