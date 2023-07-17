'Cave of Bones'; house of splinters

Streaming on Netflix, the four-part docuseries “Unknown” documents explorers and researchers in exotic locales and on the fringes of science and discovery. The first two installments of “Unknown” explore the search for a yet-to-be-discovered pyramid as well as a look at the dark promise of “Killer Robots.”

Streaming today, “Unknown: Cave of Bones” reveals the discovery of a cave containing a remarkable ancient graveyard. Only it’s not human — the remains are of primates predating Homo sapiens. The notion that such small-brained creatures were capable of culture and burial rituals challenges established theories about human evolution.

The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “A House Made of Splinters” takes a remarkably intimate look at a home for children removed from their parents for reasons of addiction, drunkenness or other social dysfunction.

Despite the sadness of the situation (and the film’s title), “House” also offers moments of fleeting joy, as abandoned children make friends or come to realize that they might forge a different future from the one they envisioned while growing up amidst chaos.

The woes of these children and their caregivers are compounded by the home’s location: eastern Ukraine. But the film is quiet and observant enough to reveal that even in the midst of war, invasion, violence and uncertainty, children have the ability of finding their way and of growing up.

• Cultured viewers looking for new things to stream should not overlook All Arts, the streaming app affiliated with WNET, the New York PBS affiliate. All Arts has a rich collection of performance films, biographies, interviews and profiles of artists dating back to the earliest days of public television.

Among the new offerings on All Arts is the short, roughly 30-minute film “Little Island.” It covers the conception and construction of a new public space on the west side of Manhattan, an artificial island created next to a derelict pier rendered useless after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Now this “little island” receives thousands of visitors every month and hosts concerts and art-related events as well as a green and well-manicured garden refuge for residents of the concrete jungle.

The island was sponsored and in many ways inspired by media figure Barry Diller, a man who helped create a lot of late 20th-century pop culture. In the 1960s, Diller helped create the “ABC Movie of the Week” and popularized the TV movie as a popular artform.

As the head of Paramount in the 1970s, he was behind the production of major movie successes (“Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever”) as well as the TV shows “Taxi,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Cheers.” At the dawn of the cable era, he saw Paramount become a founder and part owner of the USA Network. He was also instrumental in launching Fox, the fourth TV network, in the mid-1980s, a broadcasting upstart characterized by audacity, launching “Married ... With Children” and “The Simpsons” in its early years, as well as the long-running “COPS,” a forerunner of the reality docuseries.

Like many media moguls, he has devoted his later years to philanthropy, such as sponsoring “Little Island.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Australian-based “Below Deck: Down Under” (7 p.m., Bravo) enters its second season.

• A fetching interior designer poses as an influencer to win a holiday contest in the 2022 romance “#Xmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, r, TV-G).

• Agent Alden Parker can’t lose on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Family memories, traditions and meals loom large on a holiday menu-themed edition of “The Great American Recipe” (8 p.m., PBS).

• Raven’s plans revealed on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Unemployed and broke, a dreamer (Dick Powell) believes he has won a big radio contest in the 1940 screwball comedy “Christmas in July” (8:30 p.m., TCM), directed by Preston Sturges.