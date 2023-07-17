Best Bets: Week of July 17-23

<strong>AOTC presents ‘Cinderella’</strong>

With 8 p.m. showtimes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, audience members of Acting Out Theatre Co.’s “Cinderella” will take a musical journey right in Kankakee’s Cobb Park. Gates open each night at 5:15 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. pre-show fest. Tickets are currently available at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, or online at <a href="https://www.showclix.com/event/aotc-cinderella" target="_blank">showclix.com/event/aotc-cinderella</a>.

It’s recommended to bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors on site where audience members can make purchases. Brother George’s BBQ, Tacos El Guadalajara, Uplifted Bistro, Oberweis and Sweet Darren’s will be on hand each night. Appearing Saturday and Sunday only is LoveALatte, and Sunday only is Brew Head Espresso. Hedgeapple Arts will be providing kids’ activities on Friday and Little Me Studio is providing activities on Saturday from 5:30-7:45 p.m. before each show.

The cast includes: Hannah Hudgins, Grant Sparenberg, Gianna Kohl, McKenzy Testerman, Lauren Puschell, Ashtyn Williams, Dustin Mann, Christine Case, Michael Keigher, Andrew McBurnie, Tiah Guthrie, Dexter Arens, Anna Poole, Brandon Merrill, Abriella Caravette, Bryar Homan, Matthew Case, Sydney Lang, Amber Gross, Harper Case, Emma O'Dell, Shaniqua Clemens, Debbie Oberlander, Isabella Schnitzler, Kaeleigh Gross, Chloe Cunnington, Morgan George, Erin Phillips, Avery Nichols, Sophie Powell, Malakai Bashayreh, Gavin Gross, Charlee Meister, Carson Williams.

For information on the organization’s rain policy, as well as parking/accessibility information, go to <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>.

<strong>Catfish Days in Wilmington</strong>

Throughout the four-day festival, taking place July 20-23, there will be a carnival, food vendors, beer garden, live music, kids activities, farmers/flea markets, cardboard tractor races, car shows, baking contests, line dancing, fireworks, a parade and more. The following restaurants will be offering catfish dinners in conjunction with the festival: Rustic Inn, Wilmington House Family Restaurant, Wilmington VFW Post 5422, Hayden’s Crossing. For a full schedule of events, go to <a href="https://www.catfishdays.com" target="_blank">catfishdays.com</a>.

“The first Catfish Days Festival was held in 1976 as a part of the bicentennial celebration of our country,” according to the event website. “Because of its acceptance and the enthusiasm it engendered, it had become an annual event."

<strong>BTPD Summer Concert Series</strong>

From 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Molly Rose Quartet will perform sounds of jazz as part of Bourbonnais Township Park District's Summer Concert Series at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. Shows are open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation), and food and drink are available from BrickStone Brewery. Bring a chair or blanket for the concert. Coolers, food and pets are welcome. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>Iroquois County Fair</strong>

The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will run from July 18-23 in Watseka. Dozens of events span the six-day affair taking place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka.

Commercial buildings are open from noon to 8 p.m. each day and exhibit buildings are open from noon to 9 p.m. each day. Swyear Amusements Midway Rides will be running the carnival every day of the festival.

For more information on the fair, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.

<strong>Harbor House, Dr. MLK Foundation fundraiser</strong>

Harbor House and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation are partnering for a fundraiser that will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. Held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the event will celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Turner “to help motivate and inspire women and girls; you can make it if you try,” stated a news release from the organizations. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the event which will feature food, fun, fashion, speakers and music. At 2 p.m. is lunch followed by the 3 p.m. start of entertainment. Ticket cost is $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight. Sponsorship is available for the program book.

For more information, call Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.

<strong>July 18</strong>

<strong>Fire on the Square/Cruise Nights</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at Manteno’s Square on Second, the free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians, and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring your poi, hoops, staffs and more. Some practice props will be available for you to try. At 6 p.m. on Main Street in Manteno will be the Manteno Cruise Nights.

<strong>Green Drinks Kankakee</strong>

Green Drinks Kankakee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BrickStone in Bourbonnais. This month’s presenter is Bronson Ratcliff who will be discussing moths in honor of National Moth Week (July 22-30).

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, search “Green Drinks Kankakee” on Facebook.

Green Drinks is an international organization consisting of local groups that meet monthly to discuss sustainable living and important environmental topics. Meetups are held on the third Tuesday of the month, at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.

<strong>July 21</strong>

<strong>Rockin’ on the Square</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Manteno’s Square on Second, the monthly summer concert series will return with Crawford’s Daughter. Food trucks are available, and it’s recommended to bring a lawn chair. Outside beverages are permitted.

<strong>July 21-23</strong>

<strong>Small Town Theatrics' 'Next to Normal'</strong>

Small Town Theatrics is gearing up for its 14th season, when it will be presenting the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Next to Normal.”

“Next to Normal,” a contemporary family drama, tells the story of the Goodmans, who from the outside appear to be just another normal suburban American family. But step inside their lives and you discover it’s far less than ideal. The musical focuses on one woman’s struggle with mental illness and the effect it has on her family.

Small Town’s production features a six-member cast, including Shannon Baer, Jack Micetich, Hannah Babyak, Alec Ludacka, Derek Carlson and Wyatt Onsen.

Small Town Theatrics production of “Next to Normal” runs July 21-23 at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Tickets are $15 per person.

The show is directed by Nicki Blustein. The creative team is comprised of producer Ann Gill, vocal director Shanan D’Agostino, choreographer Kim Scerine and scenic design by Stephen Menard.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.smalltowntheatrics.org" target="_blank">smalltowntheatrics.org</a></strong>

<strong>July 22</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

At 8 a.m. at Manteno’s Square on Second, join for Saturday morning yoga. The session runs for an hour and is open to the public. Bring your own yoga mat, towel and water bottle.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>It’s Game Day</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. at Open Bible Field and Lot, 410 S. Small Ave., Kankakee, Kankakee United — in conjunction with several other community organizations, businesses and municipalities — will host a game day event for youth.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.ku.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">ku.citykankakee-il.gov</a></strong>