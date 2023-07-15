Jerome Taylor fundraising for Hopkins Park venue

Jerome Taylor’s dream, vision, mission and commitment is to the people, for the people and with the people’s support of Kankakee County.

The owner and founder of Starlight Entertainment has begun a fundraising campaign to help raise funds for building a multi-use complex in Taylor’s hometown of Pembroke/Hopkins Park. He will be selling T-shirts for a cost of $30 each.

“We know this is a small part of raising funds … Every dime turns into dollars, and every dollar turns into hundreds of dollars,” Taylor, who is behind the proposal of the complex, said in an email.

He is also working on putting together a line-up of great entertainment for this campaign. Additionally, he has an invention that will help support this project once in development. The patent is pending. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.theportableconcertstage.com" target="_blank">theportableconcertstage.com</a>.

For more information on Starlight Entertainment, go to <a href="https://www.starlightent.net" target="_blank">starlightent.net</a>.