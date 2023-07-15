A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The little things

It’s often said that life is made up of big moments: first steps, graduations, marriages, babies. These are all life-altering occurrences that serve as life’s highlights.

It’s no doubt these moments are important. However, I do think the little moments in life deserve more credit.

A former boss of mine once said, “The days are long but the years are short.”

It seems as though we’re always turning the calendar to the next page, looking ahead at what’s to come while feeling dizzy over how quickly the month before just went. But, when you’re in the day-to-day, it doesn’t feel like it’s going by that quickly.

In between all those big moments are the daily occurrences that happen, usually without much thought. These are where you find the little things.

It can be treating yourself to your favorite morning beverage on your way to work.

It can be receiving an unexpected text or call from someone you’ve been missing.

It could even be a meme or funny post online that catches you off guard, making you laugh out loud.

These are the moments that I love most in life. It’s special when you can share these little things with someone else, but they can be just as meaningful when you experience them alone.

The list of the little things I love is non-exhaustive (and I won’t exhaust you with every one that I can think of), but a few that come to mind are:

• Stopping by a Little Free Library while on a walk with my dogs (and, simply the fact that Little Free Library stations even exist).

• Hearing a song for the first time and falling completely in love with it, which brings about the thought of, “Where has this song been all my life?”

• When the first nice day of the year rolls around and you can drive with the window down.

• The moment when you’re at a restaurant and see your food arriving to the table.

• Getting a true, genuine laugh out of someone.

• The first sip of hot coffee on a cold morning or the first sip of cold water on a hot day.

• The opportunity to simply make a list like this.

If the big moments in life are the ice cream, the little things are the sprinkles on top — making the overall dish that much sweeter.

What are some little things in life that you enjoy?