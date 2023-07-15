5 photos from WWII pilot Schiffner's Stearman ride

As a gift from his kids for his upcoming 97th birthday, World War II pilot Frank Schiffner, of Oak Park, had the opportunity to fly in a 1945 Stearman plane at Koerner Aviation in Kankakee.

His four kids — Don, Nancy and Scott Schiffner and Sheri Gallagher — gifted this ahead of Frank’s Aug. 7 birthday.

“He came off the airplane and his exact words were ‘Wow! Wow!’” said Michelle Blanchette, friend of the family, recalling the day’s events.

When stepping off the airplane — which has an open cockpit — Frank said, “That’s how you know you’re up in the air when you feel the air hitting you.”

Frank flew with Alex Koerner who took him over downtown Kankakee and over the quarry in Limestone. Frank had the opportunity to take the wheel.

The Koerners bought the biplane for under $1,000 and had it refurbished.

Wearing his pilot uniform from the war, an emotional Frank regaled his WWII memories after the recent plane ride. During a flight in the war, his plane malfunctioned and he and eight others wound up in the Pacific. They were in the ocean for seven hours before being rescued. Frank was one of only three survivors.

A fan of staying busy, Frank didn’t retire until age 90.

Blanchette said Frank told the pilot [Alex Koerner] that he did “a wonderful job.”

“He said it was the best day of his life,” said Blanchette of the July 8 excursion, which continued to the Aroma Park Boat Club for fireworks.