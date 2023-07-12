Let's Ketchup hosting fundraiser Saturday in Manteno to help end local lunch debt

MANTENO — From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitmore ACE Hardware, 361 S. Locust St., Manteno, Let’s Ketchup — a local nonprofit organization that works to ensure all students have access to proper nutrition — will be hosting a Get Lunch, Give Lunch fundraiser.

Board members will be selling hotdogs and refreshments.

“When you get yourself some lunch, you will be directly supporting local students and school districts in Kankakee County,” the organization said on social media. “All sales will be donated to local schools to help end lunch debt in the area.”

For more information on the fundraiser and organization, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/letsketchupk3" target="_blank">facebook.com/letsketchupk3</a>.