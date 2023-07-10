Home Run Derby is peak summer

Nothing says “high summer” quite like the 2023 Home Run Derby (7 p.m., ESPN). Baseball players anticipate Tuesday’s All-Star Game with a display of power that has nothing to do with their individual records or team standings. We’ve reached the point in which corn has surpassed its “knee-high by the Fourth of July” status and the tomato gardens are heavy with expectation. There’s something in the air. And it’s not just the mass of bugs hovering around the outfield lights.

This high season, and the baseball season, are fleeting phenomena. And similar to the sacrificial balls served up to tonight’s batters, summer itself soon will be gone ... gone ... goodbye.

• Viewers have an insatiable appetite for scandal. And sordid tales involving fabled institutions are doubly tempting. But some institutions are more relevant than others.

A&E ushers in the second season of “Secrets of Playboy” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14), followed by the first season of “Secrets of Miss America” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14). It’s true people once were obsessed in a certain way with both institutions, but that was a long time ago. As pop culture phenomena, both probably peaked around the time Nixon was president. Can “The Secrets of the Sears Catalog” be next? I’d watch that!

• A deeply personal film with surprising resonance, “Liquor Store Dreams” appears on “POV” (9 p.m., PBS). Director So Yun Um is the daughter of Korean immigrants who ran a store in a Los Angeles neighborhood rocked by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of 2020.

Along with another “liquor store baby,” she explores her parents’ business as a place of hard work, traditional immigrant ambitions and a stepping stone that enables their children to pursue an education and further their dreams. “Dreams” also attempts to look at the store from the point of view of the director’s neighbors and those who see proprietors of alcohol-related businesses as an indifferent and even predatory presence.

“Liquor Store Dreams” has a rare 100 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregating site.

• The new series “Dark Marvels” (9 p.m., History Channel) cries out to the twisted 12-year-old boy in every viewer. And I’m not just talking about the word “marvel” in the title.

Using the usual bag of tricks of talking-head interviews with historians, authors and experts as well as period illustrations and reenactments, “Marvels” recalls the inventions that changed the course of history for the worse.

Who were the ingenious souls who perfected decapitating axes for battle or instruments of torture (the rack and the wheel) for “enhanced interrogation”? The common barrel was around well before the Christian era. But somebody got the bright idea of putting victims inside of one, driving spikes and nails through the staves and rolling it down a hill. Now that took ingenuity.

Some inventions, deemed “diabolical” here, were meant as merciful. Both the guillotine and the electric chair were intended to deliver death in a swift and immediate fashion. When it comes to “Dark Marvels,” it’s the thought that counts!

Proof that this “dark” spirit of ingenuity prevails, Netflix streams the second chapter of its “Unknown” series: “Killer Robots.”

• Fame-adjacent siblings play “Claim to Fame” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Meals on the go on “The Great American Recipe” (8 p.m., PBS).

• A defendant claims amnesia as an alibi on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

Both the 2001 psychological thriller “Donnie Darko” (7 p.m., Cinemax) and the 1950 comedy “Harvey” (9 p.m., TCM) concern eccentrics (Jake Gyllenhaal and Jimmy Stewart, respectively) who alone can see giant rabbit figures. The similarity ends there.

“The Price is Right” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... New arrivals need rescue on “Stars on Mars” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Marty’s shocking move on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Pro-am baking on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Bachelorette” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Christina seeks shelter on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) have scheduled repeats.

Emma Roberts, Paul Walter Hauser and Blake Rose appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).