Best Bets: Week of July 10-16

<strong>Celebrating Artists with Autism</strong>

Running from 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park, the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting Celebrating Artists with Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple.

There will be music, food trucks, raffles and art for sale. Live music will be performed by Big Dog Mercer and the KGB Band. Food will be available from Sweet Corn Kings and Squeels on Wheels BBQ.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>.

<strong>Bastille Day at French Heritage Museum</strong>

Experience a taste of France right in Kankakee.

The Kankakee County Historical Society is bringing a brand-new fundraising event to the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The museum and parking lot will be transformed into a picturesque Parisian Café from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday for the 2023 Bastille Day Celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy wine tastings, paired hors d'oeuvres, live folk music, photo ops, history and more.

Featured at this event will be Peaches’ Photobooth Rental, folk musician, Brad Fetterer and local author Melanie Holmes. Hors d’oeuvres and treats will be provided by local businesses Flight 102 and Philo Collective. Tickets, which can be purchased through the museum’s website, cost $10 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Attendees must be 21 or older.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online</a>.

<strong>In Their Shoes</strong>

Harbor House and the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence will be hosting an In Their Shoes, an interactive experience designed to improve awareness of domestic violence and barriers survivors face every day. The activity is followed by a collaborative group discussion. The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. today at The Grow Center, 310 Main St., Bourbonnais. There will be a complimentary dinner provided by Harbor House, and registration is required.

To register, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a>.

<strong>Sandwiches with a Side of Jam</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kelli Bonomo will hit the stage with lunch available from The Neighborhood Kitchen and Martinez Tacos. Sandwiches with a Side of Jam is held at Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available. Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio.

For more information, call 815-939-4564.

<strong>River Rock Pub and Beer Garden opens</strong>

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, the new River Rock Pub and Beer Garden will host an event that is open to the community. Starting at 5 p.m. will be food truck service from Mac’s BBQ, as well as options from Big Fella’s Mobile Cigar Lounge. At 7 p.m., local musician Jake Vaughn will take the Rustic River Salvage Main Stage. There is outdoor seating, however it is recommended to bring a lawn chair depending on attendance.

River Rock Pub and Beer Garden is located at 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>July 13</strong>

<strong>A Healthy Boundary is Not Mean</strong>

Starting at 11:30 a.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, there will be registration, networking and lunch followed by the noon program. Women in Networking presents Amy Kemp speaking about healthy boundaries. The cost is $20 for Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for prospective members.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3WvHfX9" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WvHfX9</a></strong>

<strong>Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew anniversary</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at 2775 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew will be celebrating its fifth anniversary. There will be music, food, drinks and more. This event is held in conjunction with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

<strong>Main Street Momence Car Show</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. This particular event will honor veterans. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.

<strong>» 815-472-3861</strong>

<strong>July 13-16</strong>

<strong>Braidwood Lions Club Summerfest</strong>

Happening Thursday through Sunday is the 42nd annual event. The festival takes place in the Braidwood Park District’s Old Smokey City Park, 245 W. First St., Braidwood, and features carnival rides, games, free live entertainment, bands, bingo games, food, competitions and more for the entire family. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will be the Flea Market, Arts & Crafts Show. At 1 p.m. Sunday on Main Street is the Annual Hometown Proud Parade. At 9:30 p.m. Sunday will be fireworks.

<strong>» 815-791-8093; <a href="http://braidwoodlionsclub.org" target="_blank">braidwoodlionsclub.org</a></strong>

<strong>July 14</strong>

<strong>Flower Power art workshop</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, there will be a glass flower-making class led by Amy Simpson. The cost is $65, and participants have the choice of making two flower garden stakes or two bowls or one each. Space is limited and registration is required.

<strong>» Registration: 815-685-9057</strong>

<strong>July 15</strong>

<strong>Lecture at French Heritage Museum</strong>

At 11 a.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, there will be a lecture presented by local genealogist, Andrew Mann, who will discuss the French Revolution and its effects on Quebec, Canada. Light refreshments will be provided.

The lecture will be held on the second floor of the Stone Barn which is not currently handicap accessible.

<strong>Summer Camp Vintage Pop-Up Market</strong>

From 1-6 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, Madame Saint Vintage will be hosting a summer camp-style vintage pop-up market for all ages. Vintage and small business vendors will set up in the parking lot, there will be a special brew on tap starting that day, and fun summer camp crafts will be offered.

<strong>» Vendor sign up: <a href="https://forms.gle/cJ69NPAdWfb1uuoo7" target="_blank">forms.gle/cJ69NPAdWfb1uuoo7</a></strong>

Summer Movie Night at Beckman Park

At 8 p.m. in Kankakee’s Beckman Park, 1605 Cobb Blvd., the Riverside Neighborhood Organization presents a screening of “The Sandlot.” The event is sponsored by Don Hollowell, Country Financial.