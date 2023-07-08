Thrivent Action Team participates in Firework Frenzy 5K fundraiser

Thrivent Action Team participated in the Firework Frenzy 5K race fundraiser. The event took place on July 4 at the Fowler Community Park in Indiana.

The action team helped defray the upfront costs associated with the race by purchasing food and drinks for volunteers and participants. The action team was led by Thrivent member Diane Costello. The proceeds of the race will be given to the Fowler Community Center to assist with operational expenses.

This event was hosted by Thrivent Action Teams, a local group led by a member of Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Action Teams allow members to quickly identify a need, receive resources and put a plan together to help others in their community. The mission of Thrivent is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously.

“The action team program began in July 2014. During 2022 there were 145,529 action teams conducted,” said Larry Burton, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial. “We’re proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for Thrivent’s support.”