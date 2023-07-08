Riverview bike brigade celebrates Fourth of July

An antique tractor led the way through Riverview Historic District in Kankakee on Tuesday as part of an annual neighborhood tradition. Following behind the tractor were children of all ages riding on bikes or in wagons. Both the bikes and wagons were decorated in the spirit of the Fourth of July.

The “bike brigade” starts on Emory Street, continues down Cobb Boulevard and then down Park Place before ending on Greenwood Avenue. At the end of the ride, the kids and their families gather at Cobb Park for a concert featuring the Riverview Kids’ Band.

“The best part is to see the kids growing up,” said Joan Germano, past president of the Riverview Historic District Board.

“It’s so wonderful to see the young parents with their little ones being pulled in wagons, to the older kids racing around the block with their decorated bikes. And then you see the older kids help plant flags and then these kids get together and rehearse and continue to play patriotic music for the event.”

She said it’s “pretty cool” to see the parents and grandparents out to support all the generations.

Riding the tractor is Jeff Grosso, a Riverview resident who owns two antique tractors; one is used to lead the brigade and the other is placed in the park for families to take pictures with. This year was Grosso’s third time participating in the event that dates back to the early 2000s.

“The really little ones, those are the fun ones,” he said. “You have the kids that just got their first bike with their training wheels on it.”

Because of its history and old-style homes, and the beautiful park that sits in the middle of the neighborhood, Riverview Historic District has a feeling of timelessness.

“They can be a ‘kid-of-old’ again,” Grosso said of the neighborhood participants.

First-year board member Jen Harder agrees with this sentiment, saying that she often refers to the area as “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”

“The kids are very excited, you can see them glowing,” she said, noting that residents will come out of their homes and wave to the kids as they bike past.

Though only open to residents of the neighborhood, the event garners about 50 kids annually. This year, La Delicia donated paletas (ice pops) to all of the kids following the brigade.

At the park, 2nd Ward Alderman and Riverview resident Dave Baron served as the emcee, thanking everyone for coming and announcing the first-ever Mister or Miss Firecracker by selecting a name out of a hat.

The designation was given to Josef Grosso and Willow Worth, who had the opportunity to lead the bike brigade.

Also new this year, the Kankakee Fire Department brought a truck by for kids to check out.

The celebration of the Fourth starts a few days before when the board places American flags outside of residents’ homes. A total of 151 flags were placed this year.

Harder said that this event and the annual Easter egg hunt are geared towards children.

“It’s definitely unique and it’s one of the things I love,” she said.

Last year was her first time experiencing the brigade as she had only recently moved to the neighborhood. She volunteered to pass out ice cream at the park following the ride.

“I felt like I was a kid again watching them,” she said.

Grosso said it’s become even more of a family event for him, as his parents and in-laws come to the neighborhood every year to watch the brigade and then go back to the house for lunch. The Grosso family has lived in the neighborhood for five years and last Fourth of July, they had friends visiting from Germany with their children. The visiting children had a chance to participate and learn about American culture in a unique way.

Going back to the beginning, Germano said that the event — which started in either 2002 or 2003 — was spearheaded by then-residents Pam and David DeBono.

“My husband Paul and our daughter Ellie were the first ‘band,’” Germano said, saying they provided music from a trombone and a clarinet. “Each year after that the band got bigger.”