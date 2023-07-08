REEL TALK: Story of 'Joy Ride' is well done, though vulgar

Where to watch “Joy Ride” is now playing in theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 91% and audience score of 89%.

“Joy Ride” stars Ashley Park — who many of us will recognize from the adorable Netflix series “Emily in Paris” — as Audrey, a Chinese woman who was adopted into an American white family when she was an infant. She and her best friend, Lolo (Sherry Cola), had each other’s backs from childhood in a small Washington town, where they were the only two Asian girls.

Sticking together like glue, the two followed their own dreams but never distanced themselves from one another. Audrey, now a successful associate in a law firm, has an opportunity to advance within the firm, which is composed of all Caucasian men, but she must clinch a deal that takes place in her home country of China.

Armed with her bestie from childhood and from college, Kat (Stephanie Hsu), who both speak fluent Mandarin, and a sidekick named Dead Eye (Sabrina Wu), Audrey finds she’s on two paths in China; one to seal a legal work deal and the other to find her birth mother.

Let’s keep in mind that this is a comedy. It’s meant to capitalize on the crazy situations in which these four girls find themselves. And like Audrey’s journey, the film is two-pronged — its crazy antics provide humor (which is over-the-top crude most of the time) and its touchingly dramatic as it delves into the issues about adoption and identity.

My point of view is going to be a unique one in that I was adopted and went on a similar journey to find my birth or biological parents. No, I’m not Asian so the ethnic differences are not a part of my story, but the emotional crisis and intrinsic battles we see Audrey experience are evocative and relatable.

Park finds just the right notes to create a believable character that made me, by the end, shed a few tears. Park is always a gem on the screen, always giving natural and genuine performances and this one seems to really hit home for Park as well. She becomes Audrey on every level.

Now, about that other prong, the comedic one. It pushes the limits of good taste — or perhaps I’ve gotten a little too old for the crassness and the obscenities about sex. I find them to be unnecessary in the script even as the bold and oftentimes misunderstood Lolo shares her unedited artwork consisting of penises, boobs and oh so much more.

All four women have their own sexual fluidity and bring it to the screen for us to see and almost experience ourselves. It’s a conversation starter, but be forewarned, it’s very graphic and this type of comedy is as unique of a taste as beets on a summer salad. It’s not for everyone.

However, back to the dramatic elements which are so well thought out and sincere as these four women step into the next stages of their lives. They grow. They grow apart. And they find a new version of themselves which perhaps may allow them to better understand each other.

We also watch these women appreciate a sense of their roots and the importance of family. There are some beautifully jarring moments created within the discovery of family that will take your breath away as you attempt to walk in Audrey’s shoes.

That’s skilled writing, directing and acting.

If only the comedy didn’t have to be so in-your-face, it’s such a strong story that millions of people, particularly Asian women who have been adopted into American families, would appreciate watching. Actually, anyone who has been adopted or feels as if they don’t belong can relate to this story.

Unfortunately, the overt vulgarity brings down my rating and increases my warning about going to see this film. If you’re easily offended or put off, it’s not for you. If you can overlook this or even appreciate this style, the story itself is well done and worth seeing.

Reel Talk rating 2½ stars

"Joy Ride" is now playing in theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 91% and audience score of 89%.