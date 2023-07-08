New on the bookshelf: July 8, 2023

<strong>Friends, frenemies pursue life, love and MFAs</strong>

In his second novel, “The Late Americans,” Brandon Taylor moves his diverse cast of graduate students from Madison, Wisconsin, to Iowa City as he continues his unsparing view of life in and around the Ivory Tower.

While the campus novel has a long tradition of airing the foibles of academia, Taylor’s critique goes deeper. And darker.

The book’s title hints that Americans are at some kind of end point, and that a wake is needed for such qualities as civility, sincerity, equity, love and hope.

The novel opens with a blazing, satirical look at a graduate seminar in creative writing. A young woman reads aloud a long confessional poem that sparks praise.

“I want this in my veins. Hard,” says Helen.

Fellow student Seamus, however, finds the work pretentious, “the aping of poetry in search of validation.” He mockingly asks its writer, “Are you a poet or a caseworker?” Things go badly from there.

The big ideas raised by Seamus — Is his condemnation of today’s woke academic culture valid? Is he blinded by his whiteness? His sexism? What is the correct role of the contemporary artist? — resonate most strongly in the scattershot mix.

— Claude Peck, Star Tribune

<strong>Behind-the-scenes history of Warner Bros. studio</strong>

You must remember this.

Bogart sitting in a Casablanca café, pining for Ingrid Bergman. Jack Nicholson, his face smeared with grease paint, wreaking havoc as the grinning Joker. The children of Hogwarts, now grown, face Lord Voldemort for the last time.

For a century, Warner Bros. filled screens with “the stuff that dreams are made of,” to quote another WB classic, “The Maltese Falcon.”

And now Mark A. Vieira’s “Warner Bros. 100 Years of Storytelling” captures those visions in print. It’s a tale of humble starts, family feuds, setbacks, censorship, and eventually mammoth multimedia corporations and billions in profits.

“The Warner Bros. saga began in Krasnosielc, Poland, which was then part of the Russian Empire,” Vieira writes. “This was a community of Jews. They wanted to own property and build businesses. They could do neither. Instead, they were threatened by marauding Cossacks who came on horseback to whip Jewish men and rape their women.”

The coffee table book is crammed with studio photos.

Frankly, the book begins to drag after the brothers leave the stage. How can corporate restructuring compete with stories like Jack Warner locking a producer out of his office?

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>Looking back at the massacre that destroyed Black Tulsa</strong>

In Black Americans’ centuries-long struggle for equality, the infamous 1921 massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a particularly heinous chapter: A white mob murdered Black men, women and children in Greenwood, a community known as “Black Wall Street.” In an era when lynchings were so common that the term “red summer” was coined to describe white supremacist terrorism, Tulsa stands apart.

In Victor Luckerson’s “Built From the Fire,” the atrocity that destroyed the thriving epicenter of Black Tulsa — but remained buried in U.S. history for decades — stands in for a larger American story: how white fear and resentment has sabotaged racial progress and claimed Black lives, in the present and past.

In cinematic prose, Luckerson follows James H. Goodwin, a descendant of slaves and small-town grocer toiling in segregated Mississippi. In the early 1910s, he answered the call of a new, verdant, fertile state being settled in the Southwest. Hearing that a Black man could “live life unmolested” by racism in egalitarian Oklahoma, Goodwin moved to Tulsa, raising a family and helping build what became one of Black America’s crown jewels.

— Joseph Williams, Star Tribune