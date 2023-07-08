Library Life: Week of July 8, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Mad Lib Contest: July 1-22, wordsmith by submitting Mad Lib answers for a chance to win prizes.

• Coloring Club: Ages 16 and older can join at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to color.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Monday, make a seashell dry-erase menu board.

• Retirement Planning: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join a presentation of Social Security & Retirement Planning Basics.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Adults will continue to read throughout July for prize baskets including gift certificates from local businesses.

• Summer Reading: Those who have logged hours can participate in Wednesday’s trip to the Shedd Aquarium. Call the library for info.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Anime Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Exploring Expresso: Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Bradley. Call to register.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book of the Week: “Lady Liberty’s Holiday” by Jen Arena.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo with the Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, play games of bingo.

• Book Discussion: Discuss “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Body in the Castle Well” by Martin Walker.

• Family Video Game Party: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, families can join for games and snacks.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Intro to Tarot Cards: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, learn the basics of tarot card reading.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Day: Family-friendly activities happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, explore the tools used to develop a deep creative eye.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Pinkalicious and the Pickamazing Little Library” by Victoria Karr; “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel; “Whispers at Dusk” by Heather Graham.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: Kids can try STEM Braille exploration throughout the week.

• Preschool Storytime: Enjoy “Dino-Roar” at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544