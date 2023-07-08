Iroquois County Fair talent show returns July 18

The Iroquois Fair Talent Show will be held in front of the grandstand opening at 5 p.m. July 18 prior to the Queen Contest.

The 51st talent show will have contestants in two levels. Among the Junior Division contestants will be:

• The dance group Elite Energy with dancers: Reece Castongia, Dahlia Johnson, Addison McTaggart, Alari Moreland, Natalie Tatro, and Melody Vice dancing to “Crown Up”

• Ainsley Niewold will bring a rousing trumpet solo

• The dance group The First Impressions with dancers: Haddie Devries, Eleanora Hildebrand, Emmaline Hildebrand, Carroll Prince and Melody Vice dancing to “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile”

• Paige Miller will bring to life a Broadway hit from “Hamilton”

• The Drama Llamas will bring to the stage their rendition of “The Young and the Soapless”

• Abby Tindle will sing “This is Me”

• Reed Goldenstein will hit the piano with a rousing medley

• Claire Schumacher will sing “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”

• Kate Sabol and Ellie Simpson will partner up on the piano with “Bluegrass Bounce”

• Natalie Ader will round out the Junior Division singing the hit “Tishomingo.”

Senior Division will present its talent with:

• Julia Hilgerman belting out “Therapy” from “Tik Tik Boom”

• Rachael Dexter will sparkle with “In My Dreams” from “Anastasia”

• Marisa Clark will sing “When He Sees Me” from “Waitress”

• Julia Hilgerman and Lillian Unger will finish out the Senior Division with “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

The division winners will be performing in January 2024 during the annual IAAF convention at the annual IAAF State Talent Contest.

Trophies are sponsored by Country Theatre Workshop of Cissna Park. Monetary awards and entry fees to the state contest are sponsored by the Iroquois County Fair.

The Talent Show Committee consists of Pat Ward, Pam Hibbert, Gary Cahoe, and Jordyn Ward.

For more information on the fair and the talent show, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.